Showdown With Hokies Next for Hoos at Palmer Park

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia softball program waited months for the big day to arrive. And then, when the day finally dawned, the Cavaliers waited some more.

The ACC tournament, hosted for the first time by UVA, began with four first-round games Wednesday. The Cavaliers didn’t take the field at Palmer Park until the last one, which didn’t start until 8:05 p.m.

A long day ended happily for the Wahoos. In the bottom of the seventh inning, pinch-runner Kamyria Woody-Giggetts scored from second on a throwing error to give No. 6 seed Virginia a 2-1 win over No. 11 seed Pittsburgh.

To host a postseason game at Palmer Park was “amazing,” said UVA junior Macee Eaton, whose two-out home run tied the game at 1-1 in the sixth inning. “With all the fans that showed up, the atmosphere, and it being a night game, the adrenaline was really high. Our whole team fed off all the energy in the stands.”

Senior right-hander Eden Bigham, who struck out seven and walked none in four innings of relief, earned the win. Like Eaton, she marveled at the atmosphere Wednesday night.

“I've never heard Palmer this loud, so that was exciting,” Bigham said. “That maybe created some jitters, but good ones for sure.”

With the walk-off win, Virginia improved to 4-0 against Pitt this season. Now comes a bigger challenge for the Hoos. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, in the last ACC quarterfinal, UVA (38-12) meets No. 3 seed Virginia Tech (44-9).

The Hokies, who had a first-round bye, are ranked No. 13 in the latest coaches’ poll. The Hoos are No. 23.

UVA is 25-4 at home this season. Two of those defeats were to Tech, which bounced back from a series-opening loss to Virginia at Palmer Park to win 5-2 on April 10 and 5-0 on April 11.

“Every game with Tech is a battle,” Bigham said.

“There’s no secrets between them and us,” UVA head coach Joanna Hardin said. “There's no secrets with anyone on our path at this point that we could get. So I think it's just about execution and going for it [Thursday night].”

In its three-game sweep of Pitt in late March, Virginia faced pitcher Kyra Pittman only once, in the finale. The Hoos prevailed 4-1 that day but totaled only five hits off Pittman, and she silenced their bats for most of the game Wednesday night.

Through five innings, UVA had only one hit off Pittman and trailed 1-0. In the sixth, though, Eaton, who’d been named to the All-ACC first team earlier in the day, belted her 12th homer of the season, and the energy in the stadium shifted noticeably.

“All the confidence in the world in her,” Bigham said of Eaton. “She's awesome, and we knew she was going to get it done.”

Hardin said there was “probably a deep breath of relief a little bit there. She’s had such quality at-bats. She’s seeing it really, really well. She's a professional at this point. So excited. It just broke through a little bit, and I'm just happy for her to have that moment. That's huge. That's a big moment in her back pocket that she can lean on when we feel that pressure throughout the postseason.”

In the top of the seventh, Bigham struck out the side, and her offense took it from there. Redshirt freshman Reagan Hickey led off with a double to left, and Woody-Giggetts came in to run for her. The next batter, Kelsey Hackett, laid down a bunt that Pittman fielded. But Pittman’s throw to first missed its mark, and Woody-Giggetts raced home to end the game.

Hackett, a senior who starts in left field, suffered a non-contact leg injury after crossing first base and lay supine on the field for several minutes before being helped to her feet. Hackett was more concerned with the game’s outcome than with her injury initially, Hardin said.

“That was the first question she asked: ‘Did we score? Is the game over?’ ” Hardin said. “We're like, ‘Yes, we got the run.’ ”