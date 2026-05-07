Virginia Walks Off Pitt To Advance At ACC Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Cavaliers walked off with victory on Wednesday night (May 6), rallying for a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh innings as Virginia (38-12) claimed a 2-1 win over Pitt (25-27) in the first round of the ACC Championship at Palmer Park.



HOW IT HAPPENED

Pitt scored first, pushing a run home in the second inning when Calle Henne came home from first on a single through the right side. Initially ruled out at the plate, Pitt challenged and the call was overturned to give the Panthers the run.



Virginia tied the game in the sixth with a solo home run to right center from Macee Eaton sent 257 feet into the night to make it a 1-1 game.



The Cavaliers walked it off in the seventh when Kamyria Woody-Giggetts scored from second following a bunt from Kelsey Hackett. Hackett pushed the bunt back to the circle where it was fielded by the pitcher, but the throw to first was off the mark, allowing Woody-Giggetts to come home. The sophomore pinch runner entered the game to run for Reagan Hickey who reached on a leadoff double.



Eden Bigham (14-4) picked up the win in relief, working the final 4.0 innings. She struck out seven and allowed only two hits in her time in the circle.



Kyra Pittman (7-9) took the loss, allowing the two runs on four hits through 6.0 innings of work. She walked one and struck out three. Only one of her two runs allowed was earned.



NOTING THE HOOS