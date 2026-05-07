Virginia Walks Off Pitt To Advance At ACC Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Cavaliers walked off with victory on Wednesday night (May 6), rallying for a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh innings as Virginia (38-12) claimed a 2-1 win over Pitt (25-27) in the first round of the ACC Championship at Palmer Park.
THE HOOS ARE MOVING ON‼️#GoHoos | #4for40 | #PeopleMakeThePlace pic.twitter.com/pvsfPByz7A— Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) May 7, 2026
HOW IT HAPPENED
Pitt scored first, pushing a run home in the second inning when Calle Henne came home from first on a single through the right side. Initially ruled out at the plate, Pitt challenged and the call was overturned to give the Panthers the run.
Virginia tied the game in the sixth with a solo home run to right center from Macee Eaton sent 257 feet into the night to make it a 1-1 game.
MACEE EATON SAYS GOODBYE TO THAT ONE#GoHoos | #4for40 | #PeopleMakeThePlace pic.twitter.com/9BOWjXcSdv— Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) May 7, 2026
The Cavaliers walked it off in the seventh when Kamyria Woody-Giggetts scored from second following a bunt from Kelsey Hackett. Hackett pushed the bunt back to the circle where it was fielded by the pitcher, but the throw to first was off the mark, allowing Woody-Giggetts to come home. The sophomore pinch runner entered the game to run for Reagan Hickey who reached on a leadoff double.
Eden Bigham (14-4) picked up the win in relief, working the final 4.0 innings. She struck out seven and allowed only two hits in her time in the circle.
Kyra Pittman (7-9) took the loss, allowing the two runs on four hits through 6.0 innings of work. She walked one and struck out three. Only one of her two runs allowed was earned.
NOTING THE HOOS
- Macee Eaton’s home run was her 12th of the season and puts her at 61 RBI on the year.
- The Cavaliers advance out of the first round for the second straight season with the win over Pitt.
- It was the first meeting between Virginia and Pitt in the ACC Tournament and with the win, the Cavaliers improved to 4-0 on the season against the Panthers.
- Virginia hit the 38 win mark for the second straight season with the victory on Wednesday night.
FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN
“It was a slow start on the offensive side and the pitching really kept us in it. I was proud of the team for continuing to swing, not getting discourage and staying after it. We knew it was going to fall at some point and they just kept swinging. Macee’s home run in a clutch at bat gave us a chance to take a deep breath. We did a great job of sticking with it tonight.
“Eden (Bigham) has found a great rhythm coming off the NC State series and the game at Liberty last week. She’s pounding the zone early and that’s great to see. When she’s throwing the changeup and executing velo on both sides of the plate, she’s tough to hit. Courtney Layne did a great job getting us started and they kept us in it the whole time. We hung with it and I’m proud of the response.”
UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS
Virginia will face No. 3 seed Virginia Tech on Thursday night in the second round of the ACC Tournament. First pitch in the matchup with the Hokies is set for 7:30 p.m. at Palmer Park.