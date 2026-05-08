2026 ACC Rowing Championship Seeds, Lane Assignments Announced

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The seeds and lane assignments are finalized for the 2026 Atlantic Coast Conference Rowing Championship, which will be held May 15-16 at Lake Wheeler in Raleigh, N.C.

No. 8 Virginia is the No. 3 seed in the Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, Varsity Four and Second Varsity Four. The Cavaliers are the No. 5 seed in the Third Varsity Eight. The seeds are determined by a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Last year, Virginia placed second in the Varsity Eight and Second Varsity Eight, fourth in the Second Varsity Four, fifth in the Third Varsity Eight and seventh in the Varsity Four en route to its second consecutive runner-up finish at the ACC Championship.

The 2026 ACC Rowing Championship starts Friday, May 15 at 8:05 a.m. with the Third Varsity Eight, followed by the Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, Varsity Four and Second Varsity Four. There will be two heats of each event.

On Saturday, May 16, the Petite Final will be held prior to the Grand Final of each event with action set to begin at 8:05 a.m. The order of events includes the Third Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Four, Varsity Four, Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Eight.

Seven ACC teams are ranked in the latest Pocock/CRCA Coaches Poll with No. 2 Stanford, No. 6 California, No. 8 Virginia, No. 10 Syracuse, No. 14 Duke, No. 15 Miami and No. 23 North Carolina.

ACC Network Extra coverage is available for the prelims on Friday and the finals on Saturday. Fans are permitted to attend the championship and admission is free.

Schedule of Events

Friday, May 15 – Prelims

Time - Event

8:05 a.m. - III Varsity Eight (Heat 1)

8:15 a.m. - III Varsity Eight (Heat 2)

8:30 a.m. - I Varsity Eight (Heat 1)

8:40 a.m. - I Varsity Eight (Heat 2)

8:55 a.m. - II Varsity Eight (Heat 1)

9:05 a.m. - II Varsity Eight (Heat 2)

9:20 a.m. - I Varsity Four (Heat 1)

9:30 a.m. - I Varsity Four (Heat 2)

9:45 a.m. - II Varsity Four (Heat 1)

9:55 a.m. - II Varsity Four (Heat 2)

Saturday, May 16 – Finals

Time - Event

8:05 a.m. - III Varsity Eight (Petite Final)

8:15 a.m. - III Varsity Eight (Grand Final)

8:30 a.m. - II Varsity Four (Petite Final)

8:40 a.m. - II Varsity Four (Grand Final)

8:55 a.m. - I Varsity Four (Petite Final)

9:05 a.m. - I Varsity Four (Grand Final)

9:20 a.m. - II Varsity Eight (Petite Final)

9:30 a.m. - II Varsity Eight (Grand Final)

9:45 a.m. - I Varsity Eight (Petite Final)

9:55 a.m. - I Varsity Eight (Grand Final)

10:30 a.m. – Awards Ceremony