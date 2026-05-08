Cavaliers Set to Host LSU in NCAA Round of 16

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The seventh-seeded Virginia women's tennis team (23-5) hosts 10-seed LSU (21-9) in the round of 16 of the 2026 NCAA Women's Tennis Team Championship on Saturday (May 9) at 1 p.m.

The matches are scheduled to be played outdoors at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Please monitor Virginia’s social media accounts for any weather-related changes.

Admission is free.

MATCH INFORMATION

Admission is free.

Live streaming and live scoring will be available for all matches.

The winner of the Charlottesville Super Regional will advance to the finals site, Georgia's Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga., where they will face the winner of the Auburn Super Regional (Auburn vs. Duke) in a quarterfinal match.

VIRGINIA IN THE NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP

The Cavaliers are making their 25th appearance in the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships and eighth straight under head coach Sara O’Leary.

This is Virginia's sixth consecutive and eleventh total appearance in the Round of 16.

The Cavaliers have reached the quarterfinals four times (2014, 2016, 2022, and 2024).

Virginia is the No. 7 seed in this year’s tournament.

CAVALIER NOTES

The Cavaliers remain at No. 7 in the latest ITA Team Rankings.

Virginia finished as the runner-up in the 2025 ACC Women’s Tennis Championship for the second straight season

Virginia was crowned outright ACC regular-season champions for the first time in program history following a 12-0 run in conference play.

Freshman Kaitlyn Rolls leads the Cavaliers with a 17-5 record in dual matches along with a 28-9 record overall. She was named the ACC Freshman of the Week for three consecutive weeks spanning from March 24-April 7.

Fifth year Melodie Collard is 16-2 in dual matches in the spring and has won her last twelve completed matches.

Sophomore Isabelle Lacy is 13-3 playing on three and four this spring, part of her greater 23-7 sophomore campaign.

Junior Vivian Yang, a transfer from Pepperdine, reached the 20-win mark in her first season with the Cavaliers. She enters the round of 16 with a 20-13 record after going 9-11 in dual matches.

Senior Annabelle Xu enters the round of 16 with a 19-9 record, going 10-6 in dual matches on courts one and two.

Sophomore Martina Genis Salas has also hit the 20-win mark, boasting a 22-12 mark with a 11-8 record in dual match play on courts two through six. After enduring a four match losing streak in late January and early February, Genis Salas has bounced back and won five of her last six completed matches, including a key win over No. 14 NC State's Victoria Osuigwe in the ACC regular-season championship clinching match.

Senior Meggie Navarro has gone 3-3 in doubles matches in the spring season, playing with both Kaitlyn Rolls and Isabelle Lacy.

Junior Blanca Pico Navarro comes into the Super Regionals with a perfect 5-0 mark playing on court six.

Freshman Blair Gill has a 12-1 overall record, going 2-0 in dual match play on courts five and six. She went 7-3 in doubles in the fall with Rolls and Collard.

The Cavaliers have four players appearing in the latest ITA singles rankings: Annabelle Xu at. No. 28, Vivian Yang at No. 65, Kaitlyn Rolls at No. 84 and Isabelle Lacy at No. 119.

Virginia also has two ranked doubles pairings: Collard and Yang at No. 10 and Xu and Genis Salas at No. 25.

Collard and Yang lead the dual match doubles effort with an 20-7 mark on the top court while Genis Salas and Xu have gone 17-6 on two. Lacy and Rolls are 10-6 on three.

SCOUTING LSU