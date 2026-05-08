LaHa Named to 2026 All-ACC Women’s Golf Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia junior Jaclyn LaHa (Pleasanton, Calif.) was named to the 15-member 2026 All-ACC Women’s Golf team as announced by the league office today (May 8). LaHa’s selection marks the first All-ACC honor of her career.

LaHa leads the Cavaliers with a stroke average of 71.12 which currently ranks as the lowest single-season scoring average in program history. She has posted top-10 finishes in six of her nine events in 2025-26 including the first medalist finish of her career after winning the Terps Invitational (-5, 211). This season, 13 of her 26 rounds have been par or better.

LaHa will compete with the Cavaliers at the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional set for May 11-13 at UNC Finley Golf Course in Chapel Hill, N.C.

2026 ACC Women’s Golf Player of the Year

Paula Martín Sampedro, Jr., Stanford

2026 ACC Women’s Golf Freshman of the Year

Rianne Malixi, Duke

2026 ACC Women’s Golf Coach of the Year

Anne Walker, Stanford

2026 Women’s Golf All-ACC Team

Katie Li, Jr., Duke

Rianne Malixi, Fr., Duke

Sophia Fullbrook, So., Florida State

Megan Streicher, Sr., North Carolina

Marie Madsen, So., NC State

Mackenzie Lee, Sr., SMU

Emily Odwin, Sr., SMU

Megha Ganne, Sr., Stanford

Paula Martín Sampedro, Jr., Stanford

Meja Örtengren, So., Stanford

Andrea Revuellta, So., Stanford

Kelly Xu, Sr., Stanford

Jaclyn LaHa, Jr., Virginia

Chloe Kovelesky, So., Wake Forest

Macy Pate, Jr., Wake Forest