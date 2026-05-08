LaHa Named to 2026 All-ACC Women’s Golf Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia junior Jaclyn LaHa (Pleasanton, Calif.) was named to the 15-member 2026 All-ACC Women’s Golf team as announced by the league office today (May 8). LaHa’s selection marks the first All-ACC honor of her career.
LaHa leads the Cavaliers with a stroke average of 71.12 which currently ranks as the lowest single-season scoring average in program history. She has posted top-10 finishes in six of her nine events in 2025-26 including the first medalist finish of her career after winning the Terps Invitational (-5, 211). This season, 13 of her 26 rounds have been par or better.
LaHa will compete with the Cavaliers at the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional set for May 11-13 at UNC Finley Golf Course in Chapel Hill, N.C.
2026 ACC Women’s Golf Player of the Year
Paula Martín Sampedro, Jr., Stanford
2026 ACC Women’s Golf Freshman of the Year
Rianne Malixi, Duke
2026 ACC Women’s Golf Coach of the Year
Anne Walker, Stanford
2026 Women’s Golf All-ACC Team
Katie Li, Jr., Duke
Rianne Malixi, Fr., Duke
Sophia Fullbrook, So., Florida State
Megan Streicher, Sr., North Carolina
Marie Madsen, So., NC State
Mackenzie Lee, Sr., SMU
Emily Odwin, Sr., SMU
Megha Ganne, Sr., Stanford
Paula Martín Sampedro, Jr., Stanford
Meja Örtengren, So., Stanford
Andrea Revuellta, So., Stanford
Kelly Xu, Sr., Stanford
Jaclyn LaHa, Jr., Virginia
Chloe Kovelesky, So., Wake Forest
Macy Pate, Jr., Wake Forest