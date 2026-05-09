Cavaliers Fall in Series Opener To Cal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 23 Virginia baseball team (32-17, 12-13 ACC) dropped a 7-4 contest to the Cal Golden Bears at Disharoon Park on Friday night (May 8).

The visiting Bears took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first before the two squads traded grand slams in the second inning. Cal added on a pair of runs in the seventh to take the opening contest of the three-game set.

UVA starter Henry Zatkowski was tagged with the loss after allowing five earned runs in 6.1 innings of work with nine strikeouts. AJ Gracia went 2-for-4 on the night while Kyle Johnson drove in all four of the Cavalier runs on Friday with his grand slam.