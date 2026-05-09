Virginia Downs South Carolina to Advance to NCAA Quarterfinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The fourth-seeded Virginia men’s tennis team (25-4) defeated No. 13 seed South Carolina (18-9) by a score of 4-1 on Friday (May 8) at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. The win sends the Cavaliers to the quarterfinals of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship.

The Cavaliers advance to the finals site, Georgia's Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga., where they will face the winner of the Starkville Super Regional (No. 5 seed Mississippi State vs. No. 12 seed Georgia) in a quarterfinal match on Thursday, May 14.

UVA dominated the doubles slate Friday. Freshman Andres Santamarta Roig and sophomore Jangjun Kim won 6-2 on two and sophomores Stiles Brockett and Keegan Rice won 6-3 on three to give Virginia a 1-0 advantage.

No. 21 Keegan Rice, the lone Cavalier to take his first set, opened singles play with a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 85 Paul Barbier Gazeu on two.

After dropping five of six first sets, Virginia took the second set in each of those five matches to force thirds.

Brockett, playing on court five, recovered from dropping his first set 6-4 to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 and push Virginia's lead to 3-0.

South Carolina got on the board with a win on four, but the Cavaliers ultimately prevailed as No. 114 Kim clinched the match victory with his 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 73 Sean Daryabeigi on court three.

FROM HEAD COACH ANDRES PEDROSO

"I told the team after the doubles points specifically that South Carolina was going to respond and they were going to fight like heck at the beginning of the singles, and that's exactly what they did. They might have caught a couple of our guys by surprise, but our guys responded after that. We kept our composure. We could have let it get to us, but we didn’t. That's what this team has done all year. They've just dealt with adversity really well and just hung in there and played complete matches."

On Jangjun Kim: "When he has the crowd behind him like that, and he's riding that momentum, there are not too many guys in college tennis who are better than him. He's a skilled tennis player, and when he's got that energy, it's another level."

MATCH NOTES

Virginia is the No. 4 seed in the tournament and the No. 5 team in the ITA team rankings.

The Cavaliers are 17-11 all-time against South Carolina with a three-match win streak.

The Cavaliers advance to the quarterfinals for the 19th time in the last 21 championships

Rice leads the team with a 33-5 record, going 19-2 in singles this spring.

Kim improves to 14-6 on courts two through four.

Brockett improves to 12-8 with a 7-4 mark on five.

#5 Virginia 4, #13 South Carolina 1

Singles competition

1. #1 Dylan Dietrich (VA) vs. #14 Lucas da Silva (SC) 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 0-1 UF

2. #21 Keegan Rice (VA) def. #85 Paul Barbier Gazeu (SC) 6-2, 6-3

3. #114 Jangjun Kim (VA) def. #73 Sean Daryabeigi (SC) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2

4. Max Stenzer (SC) def. #58 Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) 7-5, 2-6, 6-1

5. Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Atakan Karahan (SC) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1

6. Mans Dahlberg (VA) vs. Gabe Avram (SC) 5-7, 6-3, 3-1 UF

Doubles competition

1. #12 Mans Dahlberg/Dylan Dietrich (VA) vs. #6 Lucas da Silva/Paul Barbier Gazeu (SC) 5-3 UF

2. Andres Santamarta Roig/Jangjun Kim (VA) def. #65 Max Stenzer/Sean Daryabeigi (SC) 6-2

3. Stiles Brockett/Keegan Rice (VA) def. Charlie Swaine/Gabe Avram (SC) 6-3

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (2,5,4,3)

T-2:48 A-611