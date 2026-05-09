Virginia Falls in NCAA Round of 16 to LSU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s tennis team's season came to an end on Saturday (May 9). Seventh-seeded UVA fell 4-1 to No. 10 seed LSU in the round of 16 of the 2026 NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

Virginia's No. 10 Melodie Collard and Vivian Yang began doubles with a 6-3 win on the top court, but LSU (22-9) battled back to take both courts two and three 7-5 and gain the 1-0 advantage.

LSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead after straight-sets victories on courts three and four before No. 28 Annabelle Xu got Virginia (23-6) on the board with a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 21 Kayla Cross on two.

No. 9 Cadence Brace sealed the victory for the Tigers with her 6-1, 6-4 win on the top court.

FROM HEAD COACH SARA O'LEARY

"Congrats to LSU. I thought they played a really good match. On big moments, they were really tough, especially in that doubles. But I'm super proud of the team and everything they accomplished this year. There's just so much to be proud of and they're such an amazing group. I feel for our seniors, so just thinking of them."

MATCH NOTES

With her doubles win, fifth-year Melodie Collard is tied with Erin Vierra (2010-13) for the most doubles wins in program history (129).

#10 LSU 4, #7 Virginia 1

Singles competition

1. #9 Cadence Brace (LSU) def. #65 Vivian Yang (VA) 6-1, 6-4

2. #28 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. #21 Kayla Cross (LSU) 6-3, 6-3

3. #77 Ella McDonald (LSU) def. #84 Kaitlyn Rolls (VA) 7-5, 6-1

4. #96 Addison Lanton (LSU) def. #119 Isabelle Lacy (VA) 6-4, 6-3

5. Melodie Collard (VA) vs. Carolina Kuhl (LSU) 7-5, 4-5 UF

6. Martina Genis Salas (VA) vs. #125 Kenna Erickson (LSU) 4-6, 6-1, 0-1 UF

Doubles competition

1. #10 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) def. #40 Cadence Brace/Kayla Cross (LSU) 6-3

2. #17 Kenna Erickson/Ella McDonald (LSU) def. #25 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) 7-5

3. Carolina Kuhl/Addison Lanton (LSU) def. Kaitlyn Rolls/Isabelle Lacy (VA) 7-5

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (3,4,2,1)

T-2:40 A-370