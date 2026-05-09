Virginia Hosts Georgetown Sunday in NCAA First-Round Finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — No. 5 seed Virginia (10-6) hosts Georgetown (10-4) on Sunday evening (May 10) in the eighth and final first-round matchup of the NCAA Tournament. Opening faceoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).

Coming off its eighth consecutive Big East championship, the Hoyas enter Sunday’s contest as one of three Division I teams carrying at least a seven-game win streak into NCAA Tournament play.

Parking for Sunday's first-round game is free to the public in all lots surrounding John Paul Jones Arena, including the JPJ garage. Overflow parking is available in the Emmet-Ivy Garage (hourly rates apply). PARKING MAP→



VIRGINIA IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

Sunday's game marks Virginia's 44th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and 98th NCAA Tournament game.

Only Johns Hopkins (50) and Maryland (47) have made more NCAA Tournament appearances than UVA.

The Cavaliers are 61-36 (.629) all-time in NCAA Tournament games and have won 13 of their last 16 tournament contests dating back to 2019.