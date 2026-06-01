Cavaliers Make the Cut for Final RoundCavaliers Make the Cut for Final Round
Jamie Holt / Virginia Athletics

Cavaliers Make the Cut for Final Round

by Scott Fitzgerald

CARLSBAD, Calif. – For the fourth-consecutive year, Virginia has advanced to the fourth and final stroke play round at the NCAA Championship. The Cavaliers are currently tied for 10th place on the team leaderboard and are two strokes out of eighth place, the last spot to qualify for match play.

Virginia is among 15 teams that made the cut and will play 18 holes on Monday (June 1). Each team is vying one of the eight spots in the match play quarterfinals for Tuesday (June 2). Virginia is slated to tee off at 1:41 p.m. ET on Monday.

UVA is the only program in college golf to make it to the last three match play competitions at the NCAA Championship and is looking to become the fifth program ever to go to four-straight.

Senior Ben James shot an even-par, 72 to lead the Cavaliers in the third round on Sunday. He currently sits in a tie for 22nd place on the individual leaderboard. He carded three birdies on the day, including two on his first three holes. He bogeyed the 18th hole for the third-consecutive day to narrowly miss his 26th round under par of the season.

James is still the frontrunner to hold on to his No. 1 position on the PGA Tour University rankings and earn his PGA Tour card for the remainder of the 2026 season and the 2027 season. The rankings will be finalized after Monday’s round.

Freshman Michael Lee turned in his best round of the three-day event with a 1-over 73. It was the lowest round by a UVA freshman at an NCAA Championship since James’ 68 in the fourth round of the 2023 NCAA Championship.

Bryan Lee and Paul Chang were each 2-over on Sunday to round out Virginia’s countable scores.

Monday’s stroke play finale will be streamed on Babygrandegolf.com beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET with live scoring on scoreboard.clippd.com

LEADERBOARD

PL

TEAM

RD 1

RD 2

RD 3

TO PAR

1.

Auburn

284

272

286

-22

2.

Texas

287

277

281

-19

T3

Vanderbilt

287

277

291

-9

T4.

UCLA

280

289

287

-8

T4.

Arizona

287

285

285

-8

T4.

Oklahoma State

295

274

287

-8

7

North Carolina

287

288

283

-6

8.

Duke

286

286

291

-1

9.

Oklahoma

292

284

288

E

T10.

Virginia

288

284

293

+1

T10.

Florida

291

290

284

+1

T12.

LSU

303

293

270

+2

T12.

San Diego

286

291

289

+2

T12.

Tennessee

292

287

287

+2

T12.

Stanford

291

286

289

+2

--

--

--

--

--

--

16.

Pepperdine

285

290

293

+4

17.

Mississippi State

298

294

 

+8

18.

BYU

296

290

287

+9

19.

Arkansas

288

298

288

+10

20.

Georgia

292

291

293

+12

21.

Arizona State

291

293

293

+13

22.

Arkansas State

295

287

297

+15

23.

Purdue

296

295

289

+16

24.

Louisville

294

296

291

+17

25.

Texas A&M

299

289

294

+18

T26.

Ole Miss

303

293

288

+20

T26.

Chattanooga

294

285

305

+20

28.

Memphis

301

293

293

+23

29.

Southern California

297

300

293

+26

30.

Florida State

307

292

300

+35

*Top 15 teams advance to fourth stroke play round on Monday (June 1) 

 VIRGINIA  

PL

PLAYER

RD 1

RD 2

RD 3

TO PAR

T22.

Ben James

68

74

72

-2

T47.

Bryan Lee

71

71

74

E

T72.

Josh Duangmanee

72

72

76

+4

T72.

Paul Chang

79

67

74

+4

T109.

Michael Lee

77

74

73

+8

 

 