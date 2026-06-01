Cavaliers Make the Cut for Final Round

CARLSBAD, Calif. – For the fourth-consecutive year, Virginia has advanced to the fourth and final stroke play round at the NCAA Championship. The Cavaliers are currently tied for 10th place on the team leaderboard and are two strokes out of eighth place, the last spot to qualify for match play.

Virginia is among 15 teams that made the cut and will play 18 holes on Monday (June 1). Each team is vying one of the eight spots in the match play quarterfinals for Tuesday (June 2). Virginia is slated to tee off at 1:41 p.m. ET on Monday.

UVA is the only program in college golf to make it to the last three match play competitions at the NCAA Championship and is looking to become the fifth program ever to go to four-straight.

Senior Ben James shot an even-par, 72 to lead the Cavaliers in the third round on Sunday. He currently sits in a tie for 22nd place on the individual leaderboard. He carded three birdies on the day, including two on his first three holes. He bogeyed the 18th hole for the third-consecutive day to narrowly miss his 26th round under par of the season.

James is still the frontrunner to hold on to his No. 1 position on the PGA Tour University rankings and earn his PGA Tour card for the remainder of the 2026 season and the 2027 season. The rankings will be finalized after Monday’s round.

Freshman Michael Lee turned in his best round of the three-day event with a 1-over 73. It was the lowest round by a UVA freshman at an NCAA Championship since James’ 68 in the fourth round of the 2023 NCAA Championship.

Bryan Lee and Paul Chang were each 2-over on Sunday to round out Virginia’s countable scores.

Monday’s stroke play finale will be streamed on Babygrandegolf.com beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET with live scoring on scoreboard.clippd.com

LEADERBOARD

PL TEAM RD 1 RD 2 RD 3 TO PAR 1. Auburn 284 272 286 -22 2. Texas 287 277 281 -19 T3 Vanderbilt 287 277 291 -9 T4. UCLA 280 289 287 -8 T4. Arizona 287 285 285 -8 T4. Oklahoma State 295 274 287 -8 7 North Carolina 287 288 283 -6 8. Duke 286 286 291 -1 9. Oklahoma 292 284 288 E T10. Virginia 288 284 293 +1 T10. Florida 291 290 284 +1 T12. LSU 303 293 270 +2 T12. San Diego 286 291 289 +2 T12. Tennessee 292 287 287 +2 T12. Stanford 291 286 289 +2 -- -- -- -- -- -- 16. Pepperdine 285 290 293 +4 17. Mississippi State 298 294 +8 18. BYU 296 290 287 +9 19. Arkansas 288 298 288 +10 20. Georgia 292 291 293 +12 21. Arizona State 291 293 293 +13 22. Arkansas State 295 287 297 +15 23. Purdue 296 295 289 +16 24. Louisville 294 296 291 +17 25. Texas A&M 299 289 294 +18 T26. Ole Miss 303 293 288 +20 T26. Chattanooga 294 285 305 +20 28. Memphis 301 293 293 +23 29. Southern California 297 300 293 +26 30. Florida State 307 292 300 +35

*Top 15 teams advance to fourth stroke play round on Monday (June 1)

VIRGINIA