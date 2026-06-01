Odom Promotes Matt Hart to General Manager/Director of Player Development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom announced Monday (June 1) the promotion of Matt Hart to general manager/director of player development.

Hart was UVA’s director of analytics in 2025–26 after serving in the same role under Odom at VCU from 2023–25. Last season, he helped lead the Cavaliers to a 30–6 record, a runner-up finish in both the ACC regular season and conference tournament, and the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2019 with a first-round victory over Wright State.

“I am thrilled to promote Matt as the first general manager/director of player development in the history of Virginia Men’s Basketball,” Odom said. “His leadership, experience, and forward-thinking approach have already made a significant impact as we navigate the changing landscape of college basketball. Matt’s vision and deep understanding of the game will be invaluable in shaping the future of our program and strengthening our culture both on and off the court.”

As general manager for men’s basketball, Hart will work closely with Odom on key responsibilities including roster construction, talent evaluation, resource allocation and transfer portal management. In addition, Hart will oversee UVA’s player development efforts.

“I am extremely grateful and excited for this opportunity given to me by Coach Odom and Director of Athletics Carla Williams,” Hart said. “Virginia’s basketball tradition speaks for itself. My goal is to honor, protect and advance that tradition by finding the right players who fit our culture and this prestigious institution.”

Hart helped VCU to a 52-21 record and an appearance in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. VCU finished 28-7, won the Atlantic-10 Tournament and shared the A-10 regular-season championship in 2024-25. In 2023-24, the Rams advanced to the NIT quarterfinals and finished with a 24-14 record. Hart helped VCU’s Max Shulga earn A-10 Player of the Year honors and Jack Clark garner A-10 Tournament MVP accolades.

He served as a graduate student manager under Odom at Utah State in 2022-23. The Aggies won 26 games and received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament during that season. Hart helped in the development of Aggie guard Steven Ashworth, who earned All-Mountain West Conference first-team honors.

Hart served as an assistant coach at Daemen University in the 2021-22 season and was the director of player development/director of video operations at George Washington from 2018-19. He played professionally in the United States, Canada, Ireland and Serbia from 2017-18 and 2019-21.

Hart started his collegiate playing career at Hamilton College for two seasons from 2012-14. He was named First Team All-NESCAC and All-American Honorable Mention in 2014.

Hart graduated from George Washington in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in organizational sciences before earning a Master of Business Administration from Purdue University Global in 2020.

He and his wife, Jordan, have two daughters, Charlotte and Isabella.