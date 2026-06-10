Etienne and Bell Set for World Cup 2026Etienne and Bell Set for World Cup 2026

Etienne and Bell Set for World Cup 2026

Follow former Virginia standouts Derrick Etienne and Joe Bell as they represent their countries on the biggest stage. Get schedules, results, stats, highlights and updates throughout the tournament.

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MSOC25 World Cup Good Luck

Former Virginia men’s soccer standouts, Derrick Etienne (’15) and Joe Bell (’19) are set to represent Haiti and New Zealand in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both players are making their first trip to a World Cup with their respective national teams. 

Etienne has been capped 48 times for the Haiti men’s national team while recording eight goals and 10 assists in international play. He made seven appearances for Haiti in CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers netting one goal and one assist. Etienne's father, Derrick Sr., played for the Haiti national team, as did his uncle Darrell, while his sister Danielle took part in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. 

Haiti is making its first world cup appearance wince 1974 – and just the second in the country's history – after capturing the top spot in Group C of Concacaf qualifying. Haiti will look to advance out of the group stage for the first time in its history. 

Joe Bell has been capped 32 times for the New Zealand men’s national team while recording one goal and five assists for his country including one goal and two assists in Oceania World Cup Qualifiers. He also represented New Zealand at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris where the All Whites finished third in Group A.

New Zealand qualified for the World Cup after securing the Oceania Football Confederation's lone direct spot. The appearance marks New Zealand's third at the World Cup and first since South Africa 2010.

Match Schedule

*all times eastern

Derrick EtienneSaturday, June 13 • 9 p.m.Haiti vs Scotland

Boston Stadium (Boston)

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Joe BellMonday, June 15 • 9 p.m.New Zealand vs IR Iran

Los Angeles Stadium (Los Angeles)

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Derrick EtienneFriday, June 19 • 8:30 p.m.Haiti vs Brazil

Philadelphia Stadium (Philadelphia)

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Joe BellSunday, June 21 • 9 p.m.New Zealand vs Egypt

BC Place Vancouver (Vancouver)

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Derrick EtienneWednesday, June 24 • 6 p.m.Haiti vs Morocco

Atlanta Stadium (Atlanta)

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Joe BellFriday, June 26 • 11 p.m.New Zealand vs Belgium

BC Place Vancouver (Vancouver)

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Derrick Etienne

Haiti • #7 • LW
Etienne Q&A with FIFA

Etienne Q&A with FIFA

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International Profile

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Professional Profile

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Honestly, I still haven't been able to put it into words. For me, it's a wild range of emotions - pride, happiness. joy... Because of what Haiti has been going through, this is a lifelong dream to qualify for the World Cup. Joy and pride are the biggest emotions.
Derrick Etienne

Derrick Etienne

Haiti LW

Joe Bell

New Zealand • #8 • CM
Joe Bell FIFA Feature

Joe Bell FIFA Feature

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International Profile

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UVA Profile

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Professional Profile

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Social Media Hub

Derrick Etienne@detienne10
New Zealand Football@NZ_Football
UVA@uva
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New Zealand Football@NZ_Football
New Zealand All Whites@nzallwhites
Derrick Etienne@detienne10
MLS@mls
Derrick Etienne@detienne10

Standings

Group C
 P W D L GF GA GD Pts Form
  1
Brazil
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-
-
-
-
-
  2
Morocco
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-
-
-
-
-
  3
Haiti
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-
-
-
-
-
  4
Scotland
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-
-
-
-
-
Group G
 P W D L GF GA GD Pts Form
  1
Belgium
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-
-
-
-
-
  2
Egypt
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-
-
-
-
-
  3
IR Iran
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-
-
-
-
-
  4
New Zealand
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-
-
-
-
-
Harkes-USA

Virginia World Cup History

Player Nation Years Caps Goals
Jeff Agoos United States 1998, 2002 3 0
John Harkes United States 1990, 1994 6 0
Tony Meola United States 1990, 1994, 2002 7 0
Ben Olsen United States 2006 1 0
Claudio Reyna United States 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006 10 0

UVA Full USMNT History