Etienne and Bell Set for World Cup 2026
Follow former Virginia standouts Derrick Etienne and Joe Bell as they represent their countries on the biggest stage. Get schedules, results, stats, highlights and updates throughout the tournament.
Match Schedule
*all times eastern
Derrick EtienneSaturday, June 13 • 9 p.m.Haiti vs Scotland
Joe BellMonday, June 15 • 9 p.m.New Zealand vs IR Iran
Derrick EtienneFriday, June 19 • 8:30 p.m.Haiti vs Brazil
Joe BellSunday, June 21 • 9 p.m.New Zealand vs Egypt
Derrick EtienneWednesday, June 24 • 6 p.m.Haiti vs Morocco
Joe BellFriday, June 26 • 11 p.m.New Zealand vs Belgium
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Honestly, I still haven't been able to put it into words. For me, it's a wild range of emotions - pride, happiness. joy... Because of what Haiti has been going through, this is a lifelong dream to qualify for the World Cup. Joy and pride are the biggest emotions.
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