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Bell, New Zealand Share Points With IR Iran in World Cup Opener

Follow former Virginia standouts Derrick Etienne and Joe Bell as they represent their countries on the biggest stage. Get schedules, results, stats, highlights and updates throughout the tournament.

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MSOC25 World Cup Good Luck

Former Virginia men’s soccer standouts, Derrick Etienne (’15) and Joe Bell (’19) are set to represent Haiti and New Zealand in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both players are making their first trip to a World Cup with their respective national teams. 

Etienne has been capped 48 times for the Haiti men’s national team while recording eight goals and 10 assists in international play. He made seven appearances for Haiti in CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers netting one goal and one assist. Etienne's father, Derrick Sr., played for the Haiti national team, as did his uncle Darrell, while his sister Danielle took part in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. 

Haiti is making its first world cup appearance wince 1974 – and just the second in the country's history – after capturing the top spot in Group C of Concacaf qualifying. Haiti will look to advance out of the group stage for the first time in its history. 

Joe Bell has been capped 32 times for the New Zealand men’s national team while recording one goal and five assists for his country including one goal and two assists in Oceania World Cup Qualifiers. He also represented New Zealand at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris where the All Whites finished third in Group A.

New Zealand qualified for the World Cup after securing the Oceania Football Confederation's lone direct spot. The appearance marks New Zealand's third at the World Cup and first since South Africa 2010.

Match Schedule

*all times eastern

Derrick EtienneSaturday, June 13 • Boston Stadium (Massachusetts)Haiti 0-1 Scotland

Scotland goals: McGinn (29)

 

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Joe BellMonday, June 15 • Los Angeles Stadium (California)New Zealand 2-2 IR Iran

IR Iran goals: Rezaeian (32), Mohebbi (64) 
New Zealand goals: Just (7, 54)

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Derrick EtienneFriday, June 19 • 8:30 p.m.Haiti vs Brazil

Philadelphia Stadium (Pennsylvania)

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Joe BellSunday, June 21 • 9 p.m.New Zealand vs Egypt

BC Place Vancouver (British Columbia)

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Derrick EtienneWednesday, June 24 • 6 p.m.Haiti vs Morocco

Atlanta Stadium (Georgia)

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Joe BellFriday, June 26 • 11 p.m.New Zealand vs Belgium

BC Place Vancouver (British Columbia)

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June 15, 2026 • IR Iran 2-2 New Zealand

IR Iran goals: Rezaeian (32), Mohebbi (64) 
New Zealand goals: Just (7, 54)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Former Cavalier standout Joe Bell played the full 90 minutes making his FIFA World Cup debut for New Zealand. Despite taking the lead on two occasions, New Zealand was denied its first-ever World Cup victory, sharing the points in a 2-2 draw with IR Iran. 

After Mehdi Taremi tested Max Crocombe in a lively opening, Elijah Just went one better to give the All Whites the lead with a low, drilled finish.

Chris Wood was instrumental in the breakthrough goal and the big striker was at it again moments later as he found Sarpreet Singh, who forced an unconvincing save from Alireza Beiranvand.

Iran responded in kind through Taremi, whose 20-yard strike crashed against the upright before the first hydration break. The pause seemed to work in favour of Amir Ghalenoei's team, who returned with greater intent and quickly found an equaliser.

Ramin Rezaeian broke through the defensive line and calmly finished with the outside of his boot past Crocombe, bringing the score to 1-1.

New Zealand restored their advantage early in the second half when Wood released Just for a clipped finish over the advancing Beiranvand. The go-ahead goal was scored off a counter attack which was launched by Bell who won the ball at midfield to set the attack in motion. 

However, Iran weren't behind for long. Goalscorer Rezaeian turned provider, delivering an inch-perfect cross for Mohammad Mohebbi to power a header in off the inside of the post.

There was no separating the teams in the closing stages, with Wood heading straight at Beiranvand in added time. New Zealand's bid for a first World Cup victory rolls on to their next Group G assignment against Egypt on 21 June. Iran, meanwhile, face Belgium, with all four sides locked on one point apiece after Matchday 1.

HIGHLIGHTS: IR Iran 2-2 New Zealand

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Joe Bell makes his World Cup debut against Iran at Los Angeles Stadium in California

June 13, 2026 • Haiti 0-1 Scotland

Scotland goals: McGinn (29)

FOXBORO, Mass. – In a game of few clearcut chances, its was a first-half goal from John McGinn that lifted Scotland past Haiti in the second Group C match at the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The opening minutes of the match in Boston were back and forth, with both sides looking to find their footing in front of a raucous crowd. Scott McTominay headed over the bar seven minutes into the game and hit the post soon after as Steve Clarke's men began to turn the screw.

A spirited Haiti continued to put pressure on the Scots, but in the 29th minute John McGinn started the party for the Tartan Army. Forward Che Adams deftly brought down a long ball and laid it off to Ben Gannon-Doak who swung it towards the near post, and while Haiti cut that out, McGinn was waiting on the edge of the box to fire home the rebound with the aid of a deflection.

After the hydration break Haiti found a bit more space creating several half chances. Ruben Providence came closest for the Concacaf nation, cutting in from the wing and whipping a low shot which Angus Gunn couldn't hold on to leading to a frenetic penalty-box scramble.

The second half was equally energetic but produced few clear-cut chances. McGinn could have added a second to his tally after finding himself in space in the Haitian penalty area, but the Aston Villa man fired wide under pressure from Ricardo Ade.

Moments later Providence almost created a goal from nothing for Haiti. The winger sent a low cross through the penalty area but Wilson Isidor was unable to connect at the far post.

Haiti had one more chance to level the score late in the game. Frantdzy Pierrot rose above the Scottish defenders to attack a cross whipped in from the right wing. Pierrot, who had been a handful for the Scots all game, made excellent contact but the ball went just wide of the far post.

Derrick Etienne

Haiti • #7 • LW
Etienne Q&A with FIFA

Etienne Q&A with FIFA

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Honestly, I still haven't been able to put it into words. For me, it's a wild range of emotions - pride, happiness. joy... Because of what Haiti has been going through, this is a lifelong dream to qualify for the World Cup. Joy and pride are the biggest emotions.
Derrick Etienne

Derrick Etienne

Haiti LW

Joe Bell

New Zealand • #8 • CM
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UVA Men's Soccer@UVAMenSoccer
FOX Soccer@FOXSoccer
New Zealand Football@NZ_Football
UVA Men's Soccer@UVAMenSoccer
FOX Soccer@FOXSoccer
FOX Soccer@FOXSoccer
New Zealand Football@NZ_Football
Fédération Haïtienne de Football@fhfhaiti
New Zealand Football@NZ_Football
Derrick Etienne@detienne10
UVA@uva
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New Zealand Football@NZ_Football
New Zealand All Whites@nzallwhites
Derrick Etienne@detienne10
MLS@mls
Derrick Etienne@detienne10

Standings

Group C
 P W D L GF GA GD Pts Form
  1
Scotland
 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
W
-
-
-
-
  2
Morocco
 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
-
-
-
-
  3
Brazil
 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
-
-
-
-
  4
Haiti
 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
L
-
-
-
-

 

Group G
 P W D L GF GA GD Pts Form
  1
New Zealand
 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1
 
D
-
-
-
  2
IR Iran
 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1
 
D
-
-
-
  3
Belgium
 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
 
D
-
-
-
  4
Egypt
 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
 
D
-
-
-

 

Harkes-USA

Virginia World Cup History

Player Nation Years Caps Goals
Jeff Agoos United States 1998, 2002 3 0
John Harkes United States 1990, 1994 6 0
Tony Meola United States 1990, 1994, 2002 7 0
Ben Olsen United States 2006 1 0
Claudio Reyna United States 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006 10 0

UVA Full USMNT History