Caroline Craig Named Assistant Women’s Golf Coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head women’s golf coach Ria Scott announced Tuesday (June 2) the addition of Caroline Craig to the Cavalier program as an assistant coach. Craig will join the program on June 15, 2026.

“Caroline is one of the nation’s brightest young coaches, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our staff and the Virginia women’s golf family,” Scott said.

“From our very first conversations, it was clear that Caroline’s values in higher education, personal and player development, hard work, and competitive excellence aligned seamlessly with ours. As a Big Ten conference champion, she understands firsthand what it takes to compete and succeed at the highest level, and that championship mindset shines through in the way she mentors, develops, and inspires student-athletes every day. I am confident that Caroline will make an immediate and lasting impact on our student-athletes, our program, and the broader UVA community.”

The past two seasons, Craig has served as the assistant coach at James Madison. She helped guide the Dukes to three top-five finishes in 2025-26 including a team victory at the Elon Invitational. Overall, Craig helped guide JMU to five top-five finishes and 12 top-10 finishes in her two seasons with the team.

"It is an incredible honor to join the University of Virginia as the assistant women's golf coach,” Craig said. “Coach Ria's passion, leadership, and vision for the team is an inspiration and a true testament to their success. I am thrilled to work alongside Coach Ria and assist this talented team in their continued competitive excellence through a well-rounded experience. Go Hoos!"

Prior to working at JMU, Craig enjoyed a successful playing career at Georgia (2019-2023) and Indiana (2023-2024).

As a grad student at Indiana in 2024, Craig helped lead the Hoosiers to their first Big Ten team championship in 26 years while posting a three-round score of 209 (69-69-71; -7) to tie for individual medalist honors. That season, Craig posted a career-best stroke average of 74.27 while logging eight rounds of par or better.

Other highlights from her collegiate career include earning Big Ten All-Championship Team honors (2024), the Big Ten sportsmanship award (2024), and WGCA All-American Scholar honors (2019-2024).

Craig has also competed in three United States Golf Association (USGA) Championships. She and her sister, Catie Craig, earned medalist honors in 2024 setting a U.S. Women’s Amateur Four Ball Championship record of 14-under par after 36 holes of stroke play. She also competed at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur.