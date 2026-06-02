LaHa Named WGCA All-American Honorable Mention

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) announced Tuesday (June 2) its All-America Teams for the 2025-26 season. Jaclyn LaHa was named an honorable mention selection, marking the first national honors of her career.

An All-ACC selection, LaHa posted career-best finishes at the ACC Championships where she tied for 11th place (212, -4), and the NCAA Championships where she tied for 23rd place (289, +1).

For the season, she posted a program record stroke average of 71.15 while posting top-10 finishes in six of her 11 events in 2025-26. She recorded the first medalist finish of her career winning the Terps Invitational (211, -5) while 17 of her 33 rounds this season were par or better.

LaHa’s 17 rounds of par or better are tied for the fourth most in a single season at UVA alongside Amanda Sambach (2024-25), Megan Propeck (2024-25) and Beth Lille (2018-19).