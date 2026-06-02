Virginia’s Season Ends, Three Cavaliers Earn Tour CardsVirginia’s Season Ends, Three Cavaliers Earn Tour Cards
Jamie Holt / Virginia Athletics

Virginia’s Season Ends, Three Cavaliers Earn Tour Cards

by Scott Fitzgerald

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Needing to finish in the top eight to advance to match play for the fourth-straight year, Virginia narrowly missed out on a five-way tie for seventh place, ultimately finishing 11th after the final stroke play round of the 2026 NCAA Championship. With a T-16 finish on the individual leaderboard, Ben James held on to the No. 1 spot on PGA Tour University’s ranking to earn his PGA Tour card for the remainder of the 2026 season and the entire 2027 season.

Virginia shot an even-par, 288 in the final round and were just three strokes away from creating a five-way tie for seventh place. Stanford and UCLA advanced to match play after a four-team playoff for the last two spots. Auburn finished first in the stroke play competition at 26-under and Preston Stout (Oklahoma State) won the NCAA individual championship by one stroke (-14).

The final round of the stroke play at the NCAA Championship also solidified the season-long PGA Tour University standings. James became only the second player since the inception of PGA Tour University in 2021 to be ranked No. 1 every week during his senior season. Graduate student Paul Chang ranked 13th and senior Bryan Lee finished 17th in the rankings to each earn PGA Tour Americas membership. Virginia was one of three schools to have three players earn tour cards on Monday through PGA Tour University.

James’ final round as a Cavalier was a 3-under 69, tied for the fifth lowest in the field. He finished 5-under for the tournament, his fourth appearance at an NCAA Championship. The senior had four birdies including two in his last four holes to help Virginia stay in the race for the final spot.

Lee, also a four-time competitor at the NCAA Championship, was 1-under on Monday with a 71. He also did his part down the stretch, carding three of his four birdies on his final nine holes. Lee finished in a tie for 28th, his second highest finish at NCAAs.

Chang and freshman Michael Lee were each one-over for the day. Chang managed four birdies on his scorecard against four bogeys and a double bogey.

LEADERBOARD

PL

TEAM

RD 1

RD 2

RD 3

RD 4

TOTAL

TO PAR

1.

Auburn

284

272

286

284

1126

-26

2.

Texas

287

277

281

284

1129

-23

3

Vanderbilt

287

277

291

285

1140

-12

T4.

Florida

291

290

284

276

1141

-11

T4.

Oklahoma State

295

274

287

285

1141

-11

6.

Arizona

287

285

285

293

1149

-3

T7.

Stanford

291

286

289

284

1150

-2

T7.

UCLA

280

289

287

294

1150

-2

T7.

North Carolina

287

288

283

292

1150

-2

T7.

Tennessee

292

287

287

284

1150

-2

11.

Virginia

288

284

293

288

1153

+1

12.

LSU

303

293

270

289

1155

+3

13.

Duke

286

286

291

293

1156

+4

14.

Oklahoma

292

284

288

293

1157

+5

15.

San Diego

286

291

289

310

1176

+24

--

--

--

--

--

 

 

--

16.

Pepperdine

285

290

293

MC

868

+4

17.

Mississippi State

298

294

279

MC

871

+7

18.

BYU

296

290

287

MC

873

+9

19.

Arkansas

288

298

288

MC

874

+10

20.

Georgia

292

291

293

MC

876

+12

21.

Arizona State

291

293

293

MC

877

+13

22.

Arkansas State

295

287

297

MC

879

+15

23.

Purdue

296

295

289

MC

880

+16

24.

Louisville

294

296

291

MC

881

+17

25.

Texas A&M

299

289

294

MC

882

+18

T26.

Ole Miss

303

293

288

MC

884

+20

T26.

Chattanooga

294

285

305

MC

884

+20

28.

Memphis

301

293

293

MC

887

+23

29.

Southern California

297

300

293

MC

890

+26

30.

Florida State

307

292

300

MC

899

+35

*Stanford (8th) and UCLA (7th) advanced to match play after a four-team playoff

VIRGINIA  

PL

PLAYER

RD 1

RD 2

RD 3

RD 4

TOTAL

TO PAR

T16.

Ben James

68

74

72

69

283

-2

T28.

Bryan Lee

71

71

74

71

287

E

T61.

Paul Chang

79

67

74

74

294

+4

T65.

Josh Duangmanee

72

72

76

75

295

+4

T72.

Michael Lee

77

74

73

74

298

+8

 