Virginia’s Season Ends, Three Cavaliers Earn Tour Cards

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Needing to finish in the top eight to advance to match play for the fourth-straight year, Virginia narrowly missed out on a five-way tie for seventh place, ultimately finishing 11th after the final stroke play round of the 2026 NCAA Championship. With a T-16 finish on the individual leaderboard, Ben James held on to the No. 1 spot on PGA Tour University’s ranking to earn his PGA Tour card for the remainder of the 2026 season and the entire 2027 season.

Virginia shot an even-par, 288 in the final round and were just three strokes away from creating a five-way tie for seventh place. Stanford and UCLA advanced to match play after a four-team playoff for the last two spots. Auburn finished first in the stroke play competition at 26-under and Preston Stout (Oklahoma State) won the NCAA individual championship by one stroke (-14).

The final round of the stroke play at the NCAA Championship also solidified the season-long PGA Tour University standings. James became only the second player since the inception of PGA Tour University in 2021 to be ranked No. 1 every week during his senior season. Graduate student Paul Chang ranked 13th and senior Bryan Lee finished 17th in the rankings to each earn PGA Tour Americas membership. Virginia was one of three schools to have three players earn tour cards on Monday through PGA Tour University.

Dreams were realized today and professional golf just got better!



Congrats to Ben, Paul & Bryan! #GoHoos | @PGATOURU pic.twitter.com/YZPNSMqjnW — Virginia Men's Golf (@UVAMensGolf) June 2, 2026

James’ final round as a Cavalier was a 3-under 69, tied for the fifth lowest in the field. He finished 5-under for the tournament, his fourth appearance at an NCAA Championship. The senior had four birdies including two in his last four holes to help Virginia stay in the race for the final spot.

Lee, also a four-time competitor at the NCAA Championship, was 1-under on Monday with a 71. He also did his part down the stretch, carding three of his four birdies on his final nine holes. Lee finished in a tie for 28th, his second highest finish at NCAAs.

Chang and freshman Michael Lee were each one-over for the day. Chang managed four birdies on his scorecard against four bogeys and a double bogey.

Senior Ben James secures the top spot on the @PGATOURU rankings, earning his @PGATOUR card for the rest of 2026 and the entire 2027 season.#TourHoos pic.twitter.com/S8Qshn5rnw — Virginia Men's Golf (@UVAMensGolf) June 2, 2026

LEADERBOARD

PL TEAM RD 1 RD 2 RD 3 RD 4 TOTAL TO PAR 1. Auburn 284 272 286 284 1126 -26 2. Texas 287 277 281 284 1129 -23 3 Vanderbilt 287 277 291 285 1140 -12 T4. Florida 291 290 284 276 1141 -11 T4. Oklahoma State 295 274 287 285 1141 -11 6. Arizona 287 285 285 293 1149 -3 T7. Stanford 291 286 289 284 1150 -2 T7. UCLA 280 289 287 294 1150 -2 T7. North Carolina 287 288 283 292 1150 -2 T7. Tennessee 292 287 287 284 1150 -2 11. Virginia 288 284 293 288 1153 +1 12. LSU 303 293 270 289 1155 +3 13. Duke 286 286 291 293 1156 +4 14. Oklahoma 292 284 288 293 1157 +5 15. San Diego 286 291 289 310 1176 +24 -- -- -- -- -- -- 16. Pepperdine 285 290 293 MC 868 +4 17. Mississippi State 298 294 279 MC 871 +7 18. BYU 296 290 287 MC 873 +9 19. Arkansas 288 298 288 MC 874 +10 20. Georgia 292 291 293 MC 876 +12 21. Arizona State 291 293 293 MC 877 +13 22. Arkansas State 295 287 297 MC 879 +15 23. Purdue 296 295 289 MC 880 +16 24. Louisville 294 296 291 MC 881 +17 25. Texas A&M 299 289 294 MC 882 +18 T26. Ole Miss 303 293 288 MC 884 +20 T26. Chattanooga 294 285 305 MC 884 +20 28. Memphis 301 293 293 MC 887 +23 29. Southern California 297 300 293 MC 890 +26 30. Florida State 307 292 300 MC 899 +35

*Stanford (8th) and UCLA (7th) advanced to match play after a four-team playoff

VIRGINIA