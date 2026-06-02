Virginia’s Season Ends, Three Cavaliers Earn Tour Cards

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Needing to finish in the top eight to advance to match play for the fourth-straight year, Virginia narrowly missed out on a five-way tie for seventh place, ultimately finishing 11th after the final stroke play round of the 2026 NCAA Championship. With a T-16 finish on the individual leaderboard, Ben James held on to the No. 1 spot on PGA Tour University’s ranking to earn his PGA Tour card for the remainder of the 2026 season and the entire 2027 season.
Virginia shot an even-par, 288 in the final round and were just three strokes away from creating a five-way tie for seventh place. Stanford and UCLA advanced to match play after a four-team playoff for the last two spots. Auburn finished first in the stroke play competition at 26-under and Preston Stout (Oklahoma State) won the NCAA individual championship by one stroke (-14).
The final round of the stroke play at the NCAA Championship also solidified the season-long PGA Tour University standings. James became only the second player since the inception of PGA Tour University in 2021 to be ranked No. 1 every week during his senior season. Graduate student Paul Chang ranked 13th and senior Bryan Lee finished 17th in the rankings to each earn PGA Tour Americas membership. Virginia was one of three schools to have three players earn tour cards on Monday through PGA Tour University.
Dreams were realized today and professional golf just got better!— Virginia Men's Golf (@UVAMensGolf) June 2, 2026
Congrats to Ben, Paul & Bryan! #GoHoos | @PGATOURU pic.twitter.com/YZPNSMqjnW
James’ final round as a Cavalier was a 3-under 69, tied for the fifth lowest in the field. He finished 5-under for the tournament, his fourth appearance at an NCAA Championship. The senior had four birdies including two in his last four holes to help Virginia stay in the race for the final spot.
Lee, also a four-time competitor at the NCAA Championship, was 1-under on Monday with a 71. He also did his part down the stretch, carding three of his four birdies on his final nine holes. Lee finished in a tie for 28th, his second highest finish at NCAAs.
Chang and freshman Michael Lee were each one-over for the day. Chang managed four birdies on his scorecard against four bogeys and a double bogey.
Senior Ben James secures the top spot on the @PGATOURU rankings, earning his @PGATOUR card for the rest of 2026 and the entire 2027 season.#TourHoos pic.twitter.com/S8Qshn5rnw— Virginia Men's Golf (@UVAMensGolf) June 2, 2026
LEADERBOARD
|
PL
|
TEAM
|
RD 1
|
RD 2
|
RD 3
|
RD 4
|
TOTAL
|
TO PAR
|
1.
|
Auburn
|
284
|
272
|
286
|
284
|
1126
|
-26
|
2.
|
Texas
|
287
|
277
|
281
|
284
|
1129
|
-23
|
3
|
Vanderbilt
|
287
|
277
|
291
|
285
|
1140
|
-12
|
T4.
|
Florida
|
291
|
290
|
284
|
276
|
1141
|
-11
|
T4.
|
Oklahoma State
|
295
|
274
|
287
|
285
|
1141
|
-11
|
6.
|
Arizona
|
287
|
285
|
285
|
293
|
1149
|
-3
|
T7.
|
Stanford
|
291
|
286
|
289
|
284
|
1150
|
-2
|
T7.
|
UCLA
|
280
|
289
|
287
|
294
|
1150
|
-2
|
T7.
|
North Carolina
|
287
|
288
|
283
|
292
|
1150
|
-2
|
T7.
|
Tennessee
|
292
|
287
|
287
|
284
|
1150
|
-2
|
11.
|
Virginia
|
288
|
284
|
293
|
288
|
1153
|
+1
|
12.
|
LSU
|
303
|
293
|
270
|
289
|
1155
|
+3
|
13.
|
Duke
|
286
|
286
|
291
|
293
|
1156
|
+4
|
14.
|
Oklahoma
|
292
|
284
|
288
|
293
|
1157
|
+5
|
15.
|
San Diego
|
286
|
291
|
289
|
310
|
1176
|
+24
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
|
|
--
|
16.
|
Pepperdine
|
285
|
290
|
293
|
MC
|
868
|
+4
|
17.
|
Mississippi State
|
298
|
294
|
279
|
MC
|
871
|
+7
|
18.
|
BYU
|
296
|
290
|
287
|
MC
|
873
|
+9
|
19.
|
Arkansas
|
288
|
298
|
288
|
MC
|
874
|
+10
|
20.
|
Georgia
|
292
|
291
|
293
|
MC
|
876
|
+12
|
21.
|
Arizona State
|
291
|
293
|
293
|
MC
|
877
|
+13
|
22.
|
Arkansas State
|
295
|
287
|
297
|
MC
|
879
|
+15
|
23.
|
Purdue
|
296
|
295
|
289
|
MC
|
880
|
+16
|
24.
|
Louisville
|
294
|
296
|
291
|
MC
|
881
|
+17
|
25.
|
Texas A&M
|
299
|
289
|
294
|
MC
|
882
|
+18
|
T26.
|
Ole Miss
|
303
|
293
|
288
|
MC
|
884
|
+20
|
T26.
|
Chattanooga
|
294
|
285
|
305
|
MC
|
884
|
+20
|
28.
|
Memphis
|
301
|
293
|
293
|
MC
|
887
|
+23
|
29.
|
Southern California
|
297
|
300
|
293
|
MC
|
890
|
+26
|
30.
|
Florida State
|
307
|
292
|
300
|
MC
|
899
|
+35
*Stanford (8th) and UCLA (7th) advanced to match play after a four-team playoff
VIRGINIA
|
PL
|
PLAYER
|
RD 1
|
RD 2
|
RD 3
|
RD 4
|
TOTAL
|
TO PAR
|
T16.
|
68
|
74
|
72
|
69
|
283
|
-2
|
T28.
|
71
|
71
|
74
|
71
|
287
|
E
|
T61.
|
79
|
67
|
74
|
74
|
294
|
+4
|
T65.
|
72
|
72
|
76
|
75
|
295
|
+4
|
T72.
|
77
|
74
|
73
|
74
|
298
|
+8