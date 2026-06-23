Toburen Named Director of Sports Performance for Men’s Basketball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom announced Tuesday (June 23) the hiring of Luke Toburen as director of sports performance for men’s basketball.

Toburen spent the last four seasons at Longwood University, including three under former Virginia associate head coach Griff Aldrich. After joining Aldrich at Pepperdine in early June, Toburen returned to Virginia, where he served as a graduate assistant from 2020-22 under former men’s basketball head strength and conditioning coach Mike Curtis, who was named head of player health and performance for the Memphis Grizzlies on June 19.

“We are excited to add Luke to our staff and welcome him and his family back to Charlottesville,” Odom said. “Having trained under Mike Curtis, Luke understands the standard of excellence here and has a deep appreciation for what makes Virginia such a special place. Luke has also built a strong track record through his own experiences, and his ability to teach, connect with players and help them grow will be a tremendous asset for our program.”

Toburen served as the director of sport performance at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy from 2018-20. He designed the school's first sports performance program and coordinated all aspects of strength and conditioning for 23 varsity sports teams. Toburen also spent one season as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at his alma mater Grove City College in 2017-18.

“Luke Toburen is one of the most gifted strength and conditioning professionals I have encountered in my 28 years in human performance,” Curtis said. “He has an uncommon combination of high technical skill, passion and caring. His familiarity with UVA Athletics, its resources, and the quality of its student-athletes will allow for a seamless transition. Luke is the type of person and coach who will tirelessly work to raise the standard for Virginia Men’s Basketball. He is the perfect fit.”

Toburen graduated from Grove City with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science in 2016 and earned his master’s degree in exercise physiology from Virginia in 2022.

“My family and I are thrilled to return to Charlottesville and rejoin the Virginia Basketball family,” Toburen said. “I am deeply grateful to Carla Williams and Coach Odom for the opportunity to be part of one of the nation's premier academic and athletic institutions.

“Returning to Virginia is a full-circle moment for me. My time working under Mike Curtis on the strength and conditioning staff played a significant role in my professional development and helped shape the coach I am today. It is an honor to join Coach Odom and his staff, and I look forward to contributing to the continued success and tradition of excellence that defines Virginia Basketball.”