Virginia to Open 2027 Season at Shriners Children’s College Showdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team will participate in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown, scheduled for Feb. 19-21, 2027. The Cavaliers are in a field that includes Arizona, Clemson, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas.

Held on the opening weekend of the 2027 season, the Shriners Children’s College Showdown will be played at Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers. Every game of the tournament will be streamed on FloSports.

Additional details, including matchups and game times, will be announced at a later date.

TICKET INFORMATION

Home Plate Reserved tickets go on sale Thursday, June 25, at 9 a.m. CT at CollegeBaseballSeries.com. This premium offering includes access to all three days of the tournament, reserved seating behind home plate, reserved parking, early ballpark entry, concession discounts, commemorative merchandise, unlimited soft drink refills and access to exclusive hospitality areas. Tickets are $156 for adults and $84 for youth (13 and under), before taxes and fees. Group tickets and suites are available by contacting REV Entertainment at 817-533-1833 or info@reventertainment.com. General admission tickets will go on sale later this year following the announcement of tournament schedules.