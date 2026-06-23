Virginia’s Season Opener to Remain on August 29

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision Oversight Committee approved a waiver to allow Virginia’s season opener against NC State to remain on Aug. 29 at 3:30 p.m.

The contest will be hosted at Scott Stadium and is slated to air live on ESPN. UVA and NC State were originally scheduled to play the conference matchup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil before it was announced earlier this month that it would be relocated to Charlottesville.

The 2026 season will be the 137th year of Virginia football and the season opener will be game number 1,400 in the program’s history. UVA is coming off a school-record, 11 wins in 2025 and victory over Missouri in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Cavaliers will host a total seven home games at Scott Stadium this fall.

2026 Virginia Football Ticket Information

UVA Faculty/Staff and Young Alumni Discounted Tickets – Current full-time UVA Faculty and Staff, Young Alumni (within 5 years of graduation), and Contributing Members of the Alumni Association are eligible for a 20% discount - call the UVA Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 and provide your computing ID.

PREMIUM TAILGATING

Virginia Athletics, in partnership with REVELxp, will once again offer full-service tailgating at O-Hill Field, only steps from Scott Stadium. Fans can enjoy a premium tailgating experience that includes full equipment setup and breakdown, optional food and beverage packages, and additional entertainment options. Full-season and single game packages are available on revelxp.com. For additional information or to reserve a spot, contact 434-300-5217 or email virginia@revelxp.com.

SEASON PARKING PASSES

With a minimum Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) Annual Fund gift requirement between $1,750 to $7,500 fans have the opportunity to purchase full season parking passes for the 2026 season. The corresponding permit purchase price ranges from $300 to $350. For more information regarding football parking, please contact the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) at 434-982-5555 or email vafweb@virginia.edu