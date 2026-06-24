Gracia Receives All-American Honorable Mention Nod

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia outfielder AJ Gracia was named to the College Baseball Foundation’s All-American Honorable Mention list when the organization announced its annual selections on Wednesday (June 24).

Gracia is the first Cavalier since the UVA trio of Kyle Teel, Connelly Early and Jake Gelof in 2023 to land multiple All-American selections in the same season.

In his first campaign on Grounds, Gracia batted .354 (75-for-212) with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs. The junior led the Cavaliers in batting average, slugging percentage (.632), on-base percentage (.489) and runs (64). The outfielder also paced the UVA offense with a team-best 24 multi-hit games and 18 multi-run contests.

Nationally, Gracia ranked in the top 75 in walks (47/51st), walks per game (0.84/66th), on-base percentage (.489/41st), runs (64/57th) and runs per game (1.14/57th).