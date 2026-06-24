Virginia Athletics Adopts Digital Parking for Select Home Events

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia Athletics and the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) announced Wednesday (June 24) that parking areas requiring permits for home football, men's and women's basketball, and baseball games will move to digital parking passes beginning with the 2026 football season. The initiative is designed to enhance the gameday experience for fans attending UVA athletic events.

By replacing physical hangtags with mobile passes, fans will be provided with a more convenient and flexible parking experience while improving parking operations, traffic flow and account management.

The transition to digital parking applies only to lots and parking areas that currently require permits for UVA home athletic events. Public parking areas that do not require permits are not part of the digital parking initiative and will continue to operate as they have in previous years.

Digital parking passes are available through UVATix.com, and fans are encouraged to use the Virginia Sports mobile app for the best gameday experience.

Fans should visit the UVA Athletics’ digital parking and ticketing information page for detailed information, step-by-step guides and answers to frequently asked questions. Additional resources and support will be available throughout the rollout to help UVA supporters make the most of the new digital parking experience.

Fans with questions regarding digital parking should contact the Virginia Athletics Foundation at 434.982.5555 or vafweb@virginia.edu or the UVA Athletics Ticket Office at 434.924.8821 or uvatix@virginia.edu.

2026 VIRGINIA FOOTBALL TICKET INFORMATION

Season Tickets – on sale now with reserved seats priced as low as $180 for seven home football games at Scott Stadium this fall.

Family Four Packs (4-10 seats) – Four season tickets starting at just $560 total.

UVA Faculty/Staff and Young Alumni Discounted Tickets – Current full-time UVA Faculty and Staff, Young Alumni (within 5 years of graduation), and Contributing Members of the Alumni Association are eligible for a 20% discount - call the UVA Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 and provide your computing ID.

PREMIUM TAILGATING

Virginia Athletics, in partnership with REVELxp, will once again offer full-service tailgating at O-Hill Field, only steps from Scott Stadium. Fans can enjoy a premium tailgating experience that includes full equipment setup and breakdown, optional food and beverage packages, and additional entertainment options. Full-season and single game packages are available on revelxp.com. For additional information or to reserve a spot, contact 434-300-5217 or email virginia@revelxp.com.

SEASON PARKING PASSES

With a minimum Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) Annual Fund gift requirement between $1,750 to $7,500 fans have the opportunity to purchase full season parking passes for the 2026 season. The corresponding permit purchase price ranges from $300 to $350. For more information regarding football parking, please contact the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) at 434-982-5555 or email vafweb@virginia.edu