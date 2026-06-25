Cavaliers Competing at Settecolli Trophy International MeetCavaliers Competing at Settecolli Trophy International Meet

Cavaliers Competing at Settecolli Trophy International Meet

Several current, former and incoming Cavaliers are competing at the three-day meet in Rome from June 26-28

ROME – Current and former Virginia women's swimmers will compete at the 62nd Settecolli Trophy meet, held June 26-28 in Rome, Italy.

Current Cavalliers Sara Curtis, Lana Pudar and Nina Jazy will be competing, as well as UVA alumnae Gretchen Walsh and Alex Walsh

The elite international meet features more than 700 athletes from 36 nations competing, including multiple Olympic medalists and world and European champions. Curtis is one of the 32 athletes from the Italian National Team.

Prelims are at 3 a.m. ET each day with the finals session starting at 12:30 p.m. for the long course meters competition.

Prelims will stream live on the Italian Swimming Federation's YouTube Channel. Live results will be available through Microplus timing. You can find the link to both above.

Friday, June 26

  • 50m Back
  • 200m Free
  • 100m Breast
  • 50m Fly

Saturday, June 27

  • 100m Fly
  • 100m Back
  • 400m IM
  • 100m Free
  • 50m Breast

Sunday, June 28

  • 50m Free
  • 200m Back
  • 200m Fly
  • 200m Breast
  • 200m IM