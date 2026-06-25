CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Fifteen Cavaliers were named to the 2026 All-ACC Academic Team as announced Thursday (June 25) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average or higher, both cumulative and in the most recent two terms. Additionally, student-athletes must participate in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.

Graduate students are not eligible for the ACC Academic Team, but will be recognized with a separate honor later in the summer.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.

ACC All-Academic Team Honorees