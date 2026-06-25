Gracia Named Third Team All-American by D1Baseball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia outfielder AJ Gracia landed Third Team All-American honors by D1Baseball when the publication announced its selections on Thursday (June 25). The honor is Gracia’s third of the season.

With Thursday’s announcement, Gracia becomes the 18th Cavalier in program history to land three or more All-American honors in the same season. The outfielder is the first to accomplish the feat since Jake Gelof and Kyle Teel in 2023.

In his first campaign on Grounds, Gracia batted .354 (75-for-212) with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs. The junior led the Cavaliers in batting average, slugging percentage (.632), on-base percentage (.489) and runs (64). The outfielder also paced the UVA offense with a team-best 24 multi-hit games and 18 multi-run contests.

Nationally, Gracia ranked in the top 75 in walks (47/51st), walks per game (0.84/66th), on-base percentage (.489/41st), runs (64/57th) and runs per game (1.14/57th).