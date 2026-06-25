Herring, Nunes Join Virginia Men's Lacrosse Coaching Staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — University of Virginia men's lacrosse head coach Kevin Cassese announced Thursday (June 25) the hiring of UVA alumni Mikey Herring and Matthew Nunes as assistant coaches.

Herring will serve as UVA's offensive coordinator, while Nunes will assist UVA’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator, Chris Feifs, with the defense and oversee the Cavalier goaltenders.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mikey and Matthew back to UVA. As former student-athletes and members of our lacrosse family, they bring a powerful combination of elite coaching acumen and a deep understanding of our program's rich history, traditions and championship standards,” Cassese said. “I know their return will have an immediate and lasting impact on our current roster, and their connectivity to nearly a decade of Virginia Lacrosse alumni will be instrumental in keeping our entire community united and engaged."

Herring played at UVA from 2015-19 and capped his playing career by helping the program capture its sixth NCAA championship. He spent the previous three seasons as assistant coach and offensive coordinator at Dartmouth, where he also served as the Big Green’s recruiting coordinator.

“I want to thank Coach Kevin Cassese for the opportunity to return to the University of Virginia and the men’s lacrosse program,” Herring said. “My four years as a UVA student-athlete were truly transformational. The relationships I built, the lessons I learned and the standards that define this program helped shape me both as a person and as a coach. I’m thrilled to return to Charlottesville, reconnect with this special community and begin building relationships with our student-athletes.”

Before his tenure at Dartmouth, Herring was the offensive coordinator at UMBC for the 2023 season. Under Herring, the Retrievers averaged 11.85 goals per game, their best scoring output in nearly a decade. Among those Herring coached was Mateo Brown, who earned Second Team America East all-conference honors after leading the Retrievers in goals (34) and points (39). His 2.62 goals per game were third in the America East and 27th nationally.

Prior to UMBC, Herring was offensive coordinator at VMI for three seasons from (2020-22) and took over as the Keydets’ recruiting coordinator for the 2021-22 academic year. During the 2022 season, VMI improved its scoring average and recorded its most goals in a season in 22 years. Under Herring's guidance, junior midfielder Hartley Jordan was named First Team All-SoCon and freshman attackman Luke Rusterucci was named to the league’s All-Freshman Team. Additionally, Herring served as an assistant to head coach James Purpura at the 2022 USILA North/South Senior All-Star Game.

Herring appeared in 59 career games, primarily as an attackman, during his four-year playing career at UVA. He recorded 34 goals and 45 assists to total career 79 points. His senior year, he shot 63 percent, the best clip by a Cavalier with at least 10 goals dating back to 1999. In UVA’s NCAA Tournament first-round win over Robert Morris, Herring notched six goals to tie the program’s then-NCAA Tournament single-game record, previously set by Doug Knight. He also scored the game-winning goal in overtime at Syracuse to help the Cavaliers secure their first win in the Dome since 2009. Herring earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in history from UVA in 2019.

Nunes was a four-year starter in net at UVA from 2022-25 and concluded his career No. 2 on the program’s all-time saves list with 657. After graduating from UVA, he served as an assistant coach at Fairfield for the 2025-26 academic year.

“I am incredibly grateful and excited to return to Charlottesville and rejoin the Virginia men’s lacrosse program,” Nunes said. “I want to thank Coach Cassese for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to me. I look forward to working alongside Coaches Feifs and Herring, as well as our student-athletes, as we continue to build upon the proud tradition and legacy of Virginia Lacrosse.”

Nunes appeared in 64 career games at UVA, including 57 starts, a span in which he registered a 51.6 save percentage. He also achieved a 39-18 record, and his 39 wins are tied for third in program history. In 2023, Nunes set the program’s single-season saves record with 213 and anchored a Cavalier squad that reached Championship Weekend. He was named the ACC Freshman of the Year in 2022 after setting the program’s freshman saves record (159) and recording double-digit saves in eight of his 15 appearances. That year, Nunes also became UVA’s first freshman keeper to win an NCAA Tournament game since 1999 when he matched his season high of 16 saves in the Cavaliers’ first-round road win over Brown.

In the classroom, Nunes earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in politics and was a two-time All-ACC Academic Team selection (2024-25). He was also the recipient of the Thomas C. Rixey Endowed scholarship, presented to a member of the lacrosse team exemplifying hard work, enthusiasm and leadership. Nunes also served as the co-director of the Will Barrow Memorial Fundraiser in which he helped raise more than $100,000 for the UVA Help Line and Harlem Lacrosse.