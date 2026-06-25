Nineteen Cavaliers Named to All-ACC Academic Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Nineteen Virginia men’s lacrosse student-athletes have been named to the All-ACC Academic Team, the conference office announced Thursday (June 25).

Nine Cavaliers earned the distinction for at least the second time of their career, including senior attackman Truitt Sunderland, who became only the seventh player in program history to earn the honor four times.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team include a minimum 3.0 grade point average for the previous two semesters and a 3.0 cumulative GPA for one’s academic career, along with being enrolled at the institution for at least one year and classified as an undergraduate student. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s athletic contests.

The ACC Academic Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the 2025-26 academic year, will be released later this summer.

2026 All-ACC Academic Team

*** Charles Balsamo, A/M, Sr., Economics

Chase Band, A/M, Jr., Psychology

Ben Boyer, D, Fr., College of Arts & Sciences

*** Ryan Colsey, A/M, Sr., Cognitive Science

Owen Crann, M, Fr., College of Arts & Sciences

Ryan Duenkel , A/M, So., College of Arts & Sciences

** Andrew Greenspan, M, Jr., College of Arts & Sciences

** Luke Hublitz, D, So., Commerce

Michael Meredith, D, So., Foreign Affairs

Griff Meyer, FO, Fr., Global Commerce

Brendan Millon, A, Fr., College of Arts & Sciences

*** McCabe Millon, A, Jr., Leadership and Public Policy

Tim Myers, A/M, Sr., History

Eli Petty, D, Jr., Commerce

*** John Schroter, D, Sr., Computer Science

** Tommy Snyder, D, So., Economics

**** Truitt Sunderland, A/M, Sr., Media Studies

** Joey Terenzi, M, Sr., Foreign Affairs

Lindan Verville, M, Fr., College of Arts & Sciences

* — denotes number of career All-ACC Academic honors