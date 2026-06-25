Onyenso Selected 53rd Overall in Second Round of 2026 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Former Virginia standout Ugonna Onyenso was selected by the Houston Rockets in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2026 NBA Draft on Wednesday (June 24).

Onyenso is the 11th Virginia player selected in the NBA Draft since 2012, joining Mike Scott (2012), Joe Harris (2014), Justin Anderson (2015), Malcolm Brogdon (2016), Devon Hall (2018), De’Andre Hunter (2019), Ty Jerome (2019), Kyle Guy (2019), Trey Murphy III (2021) and Ryan Dunn (2024). Hunter, Anderson, Jerome, Murphy and Dunn were first-round selections, while Scott, Harris, Brogdon, Hall and Guy were drafted in the second round.

The 7-foot center transferred to Virginia after one season at Kansas State and averaged 6.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and an ACC-leading 2.9 blocks (2nd nationally) en route to All-ACC Defensive team honors in 2025-26. Onyenso set an ACC Tournament record with 21 blocked shots in three games, shattering the previous record of 14 held by Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan in 1995. Onyenso’s nine blocks vs. Duke were the second-most in an ACC Tournament contest. He shot 56.8% from the field, 27.8% from 3-point range and 72.7% from the free throw line in 2025-26 and earned the Bob Bradley Spirit and Courage Award at the ACC Tournament.