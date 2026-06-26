Dylan Dietrich Named ACC Men's Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia junior Dylan Dietrich has been named the ACC Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year while two additional Cavaliers were named to the All-ACC Academic team, the league office announced Friday (June 26).

This is the 10th time a Cavalier has been named the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for men’s tennis. Dietrich joins Dominic Inglot (2008-09), Mitchell Frank (2014), Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (2016-17), Carl Söderlund (2019, 2021) and Chris Rodesch (2023-24).

Dietrich, a data science major, also earned CSC Academic All-America NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Team Member of the Year honors. The reigning ACC Player of the Year and ITA National Player of the Year, Dietrich finished the season with a 29-4 record, including a dominant 24-1 mark on the top court in dual match play. He owns the No. 1 spot in the ITA singles rankings, where he has remained since April 7, with wins in his final 17 completed matches. He capped his season with a thrilling 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-4 win over Texas' third-ranked Sebastian Gorzny to clinch Virginia's seventh team NCAA title. With partner Måns Dahlberg, Dietrich was crowned 2025 NCAA Doubles Champion in the fall and became the fourth player in program history to win both an NCAA team title and an NCAA doubles title.

Senior Dahlberg and sophomore Jangjun Kim join Dietrich on the All-ACC Men’s Tennis Academic Team, Dahlberg earning his third selection and Kim earning his first.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team include a 3.0 grade-point average for the previous two semesters and 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career, while being enrolled at the institution for at least one year and being classified as an undergraduate student. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50% of their team’s athletic contests.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.