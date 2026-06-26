Five Cavaliers Named to All-ACC Academic Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Five members of the Virginia women's tennis team were named to the All-ACC Women's Tennis Academic Team in honors announced Friday (June 26) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Fifth-year Melodie Collard and senior Annabelle Xu earned their fourth selections while sophomore Isabelle Lacy earned her second and freshman Kaitlyn Rolls and transfer junior Vivian Yang earned their firsts.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team include a 3.0-grade point average for the previous two semesters and 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career, while being enrolled at the institution for at least one year and being classified as an undergraduate student. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s athletic contests.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.