Lananna Named 2026 Outdoor ACC Men’s Coach of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference office announced the yearly awards Friday (June 26), naming Virginia Director of Cross Country and Track and Field Coach The Atlantic Coast Conference office announced the yearly awards Friday (June 26), naming Virginia Director of Cross Country and Track and Field Coach Vin Lananna the 2026 Outdoor ACC Men’s Coach of the Year.

The Cavalier men won the 2026 ACC Outdoor Championships in Louisville, Ky. scoring a total of 110 points. Virginia beat Florida State in second place with 96 points and Virginia Tech in third with 88 points. This marks the second Men's ACC Outdoor Championship team title outright in program history as Virginia tied Florida State in 2009.

In his seventh year as Director of Track and Field and Cross Country/Associate Athletics Director at Virginia, Lananna led the Cavalier men to the ACC Championship title scoring a total of 110 points including three individual ACC Champions in Brett Gardner (3000m Steeplechase), Jeremiah Nubbe (Hammer) and Justin Wachtel (10,000m). Gardner won his second straight crown in the steeplechase and first in the Virginia uniform as he competed for NC State last season. Gardner led the third 1-2 finish in four years in the event for the Cavaliers as Nathan Mountain finished in second place. Wachtel led the 1-2 finish in the 10,000-meters as Will Anthony secured the silver. The Indoor ACC weight throw bronze medalist and NCAA runner-up, Nubbe bested the field to win the hammer throw competition. The Cavaliers men achieved a total of 18 All-ACC honors.