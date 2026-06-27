Cavaliers at World Cup 2026Cavaliers at World Cup 2026

Cavaliers at World Cup 2026

Follow former Virginia standouts Derrick Etienne and Joe Bell as they represent their countries on the biggest stage. Get schedules, results, stats, highlights and updates throughout the tournament.

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MSOC25 World Cup Good Luck

Former Virginia men’s soccer standouts, Derrick Etienne (’15) and Joe Bell (’19) are set to represent Haiti and New Zealand in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both players are making their first trip to a World Cup with their respective national teams. 

Etienne has been capped 48 times for the Haiti men’s national team while recording eight goals and 10 assists in international play. He made seven appearances for Haiti in CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers netting one goal and one assist. Etienne's father, Derrick Sr., played for the Haiti national team, as did his uncle Darrell, while his sister Danielle took part in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. 

Haiti is making its first world cup appearance wince 1974 – and just the second in the country's history – after capturing the top spot in Group C of Concacaf qualifying. Haiti will look to advance out of the group stage for the first time in its history. 

Joe Bell has been capped 32 times for the New Zealand men’s national team while recording one goal and five assists for his country including one goal and two assists in Oceania World Cup Qualifiers. He also represented New Zealand at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris where the All Whites finished third in Group A.

New Zealand qualified for the World Cup after securing the Oceania Football Confederation's lone direct spot. The appearance marks New Zealand's third at the World Cup and first since South Africa 2010.

Match Schedule

*all times eastern

Derrick EtienneSaturday, June 13 • Boston Stadium (Massachusetts)Haiti 0-1 Scotland

Scotland goals: McGinn (29)

 

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Joe BellMonday, June 15 • Los Angeles Stadium (California)New Zealand 2-2 IR Iran

IR Iran goals: Rezaeian (32), Mohebbi (64) 
New Zealand goals: Just (7, 54)

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Derrick EtienneFriday, June 19 • Philadelphia Stadium (Pennsylvania)Haiti 0-3 Brazil

Brazil goals: Cunha (23, 36), Vinicius Jr. (45+3)

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Joe BellSunday, June 21 • BC Place Vancouver (British Columbia)New Zealand 1-3 Egypt

New Zealand Goals: Surman (15)
Egypt Goals: Zico (58), Salah (67), Trezeguet (82)

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Derrick EtienneWednesday, June 24 • Atlanta Stadium (Georgia)Haiti 2-4 Morocco

Morocco goals: Hakimi (39), Saibari (45+1), Rahimi (78), Yassine (89) Haiti goals: Bono own goal (10), Isidor (43)

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Joe BellFriday, June 26 • BC Place Vancouver (British Columbia)New Zealand vs Belgium

New Zealand goal: Just (84)
Belgium goals: Trossard (28, 50), De Bruyne (66), Lukaku (86), Saelemaekers (90+4)

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June 27, 2026 • New Zealand 1-5 Belgium
New Zealand goal: Just (84)
Belgium goals: Trossard (28, 50), De Bruyne (66), Lukaku (86), Saelemaekers (90+4)

A last-gasp header from substitute Romelu Lukaku secured Belgium top spot on a rollercoaster day of action in Group G at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, with New Zealand being eliminated in the process.

Belgium dominated proceedings from the first whistle at BC Place Vancouver, and Leandro Trossard opened the scoring in the 28th minute when he nudged home from inside the six-yard box after New Zealand had failed to deal with an in-swinging corner from the left.

The Red Devils remained in control in the second half and Trossard doubled their lead five minutes after the restart, lashing in a rebound after his first effort had been blocked.

Kevin De Bruyne then swept in a sweet low strike from outside the area in the 66th minute, making him the oldest player to score for Belgium at the FIFA World Cup aged 34 years and 363 days.

New Zealand pulled one back courtesy of a fine strike from Elijah Just with six minutes remaining, but two minutes after that Lukaku pounced to lift his side to the top of Group G on goal difference before Alexis Saelemaekers added a fifth in the fourth minute of time added on.

Belgium will now meet the third-placed team from Group A, E, H, I or J in the Round of 32 in Seattle on 1 July.

June 24, 2026 • Morocco 4-2 Haiti 
Morocco Goals: Hakimi (39), Saibari (45+1), Rahimi (78) Yassine (89)
Haiti Goals: Bono own goal (10), Isidor (43)

ATLANTA, Ga. – Morocco came from behind to defeat a dogged Haiti team in their final match of group play at FIFA World Cup 2026™. The Atlas Lions suffered a huge scare with Les Grenadiers twice taking the lead but they finished with a flourish to secure the victory.

Haiti came out playing free of pressure which created an action packed first half which thrilled fans with four goals. They opened the scoring just ten minutes into the match when full back Jean-Kevin Duverne cut the ball back across the penalty area, and Lenny Joseph gave it an audacious back heel flick. The ball ricocheted in off Morocco keeper Yassine Bounou, but that did not take away from celebrations of what was Haiti's first World Cup goal in 52 years.

Haiti's goal woke up the Atlas Lions, who pushed for an equaliser and after seeing several good chances saved by Johny Placide, finally found the back of the net through Achraf Hakimi. The marauding full back bundled the ball over the line after Placide had parried away a shot from Bilal El Khannouss.

Haiti took the lead once again moments later, this time through a truly world-class strike from Isidor. The Grenadier striker lashed home a screamer from distance that will live long in the history books. But the flurry of goals didn't stop there. In first-half stoppage time, Hakimi cutback for Saibari who sidefooted home to send the sides in level at half time.

After the break, Morocco slowly squeezed the Haitians until Soufiane Rahimi completed the comeback with just over ten minutes to play, firing home a deflected shot from a corner kick. Youngster Gessime Yassine added a fourth in the dying minutes to secure the victory.

Haiti's bright finish caps off an exciting first appearance at the World Cup in over 50 years. With the win, Morocco finish second in Group C and will take on the winner of Group F in Monterrey on 29 June.

June 21, 2026 • New Zealand 1-3 Egypt
New Zealand Goals: Surman (15)
Egypt: Zico (58), Salah (67), Trezeguet (82)

VANCOUVER, Candada – Former Cavalier midfielder Joe Bell played the full 90 minutes for the Kiwis, but goals from Mostafa Zico, Mohamed Salah and Trezeguet saw Egypt create history as they came from behind to beat New Zealand 3-1 and claim their first FIFA World Cup™ victory since making their debut 92 years and 25 days ago. 

New Zealand started aggressively at BC Place Vancouver, and after Sarpreet Singh and Elijah Just had already threatened, Finn Surman gave the All Whites a deserved lead with a bullet of a header from a corner in the 15th minute.

Salah and Emam Ashour both went close before half time as Egypt went in search of an equaliser, and Salah was denied again by Max Crocombe in the first minute of the second period.

Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir prevented New Zealand from doubling their lead shortly afterwards with a terrific save from Callum McCowatt’s flicked header, and Zico then pulled Hossam Hassan’s side back into the game with a free header in the 58th minute.

Nine minutes later Salah struck the decisive blow, guiding a crisp low finish into the net after a fine team move to spark wild celebrations for his side, and Trezeguet added the gloss with Egypt’s third with eight minutes remaining.

June 19, 2026 • Haiti 0-3 Brazil
Brazil Goals: Cunha (23, 36), Vinicius Jr. (45 +3)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Former Cavalier forward Derrick Etienne made his World Cup debut on Friday (June 19), entering as a substitute in the 81st minute at Philadelphia Stadium. 

Brazil edged ahead of Morocco on goal difference at the top of Group C after a comfortable victory that ended Haiti's hopes of progressing.

It took over 20 minutes, but once they got going there was not stopping the five-time champions. Vinicius Jr created the first goal by firing a shot that Johnny Placide couldn't hold on to. Matheus Cunha was in the right place at the right time and tapped in from close range.

Thirteen minutes later, that combination paid dividends again for the Seleçao. After snatching possession in midfield, Vinicius Jr slid the ball through to Cunha. The Manchester United forward lashed the ball into the top corner to double Brazil's lead.

The South Americans added a third in first half stoppage time. Vini Jr switched from playmaker to goalscorer, controlling a pass from Lucas Paqueta before sliding it under an onrushing Placide.

In the second half, the Seleçao managed the game, finding moments to push for more goals. Second-half sub Gabriel Martinelli was denied a wonderful goal by the crossbar and Endrick found the net only to have his celebrations curtailed by the assistant referee's flag.

Haiti battled on looking to open their account at the tournament but could not find a way past Allison. With the defeat, the Caribbean nation's first appearance at the FIFA World Cup™ since 1974 will end after their match against Morocco on 24 June. Brazil will take on Scotland the same day in Miami.

June 15, 2026 • IR Iran 2-2 New Zealand

IR Iran goals: Rezaeian (32), Mohebbi (64) 
New Zealand goals: Just (7, 54)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Former Cavalier standout Joe Bell played the full 90 minutes making his FIFA World Cup debut for New Zealand. Despite taking the lead on two occasions, New Zealand was denied its first-ever World Cup victory, sharing the points in a 2-2 draw with IR Iran. 

After Mehdi Taremi tested Max Crocombe in a lively opening, Elijah Just went one better to give the All Whites the lead with a low, drilled finish.

Chris Wood was instrumental in the breakthrough goal and the big striker was at it again moments later as he found Sarpreet Singh, who forced an unconvincing save from Alireza Beiranvand.

Iran responded in kind through Taremi, whose 20-yard strike crashed against the upright before the first hydration break. The pause seemed to work in favour of Amir Ghalenoei's team, who returned with greater intent and quickly found an equaliser.

Ramin Rezaeian broke through the defensive line and calmly finished with the outside of his boot past Crocombe, bringing the score to 1-1.

New Zealand restored their advantage early in the second half when Wood released Just for a clipped finish over the advancing Beiranvand. The go-ahead goal was scored off a counter attack which was launched by Bell who won the ball at midfield to set the attack in motion. 

However, Iran weren't behind for long. Goalscorer Rezaeian turned provider, delivering an inch-perfect cross for Mohammad Mohebbi to power a header in off the inside of the post.

There was no separating the teams in the closing stages, with Wood heading straight at Beiranvand in added time. New Zealand's bid for a first World Cup victory rolls on to their next Group G assignment against Egypt on 21 June. Iran, meanwhile, face Belgium, with all four sides locked on one point apiece after Matchday 1.

HIGHLIGHTS: IR Iran 2-2 New Zealand

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Joe Bell makes his World Cup debut against Iran at Los Angeles Stadium in California

June 13, 2026 • Haiti 0-1 Scotland

Scotland goals: McGinn (29)

FOXBORO, Mass. – In a game of few clearcut chances, its was a first-half goal from John McGinn that lifted Scotland past Haiti in the second Group C match at the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The opening minutes of the match in Boston were back and forth, with both sides looking to find their footing in front of a raucous crowd. Scott McTominay headed over the bar seven minutes into the game and hit the post soon after as Steve Clarke's men began to turn the screw.

A spirited Haiti continued to put pressure on the Scots, but in the 29th minute John McGinn started the party for the Tartan Army. Forward Che Adams deftly brought down a long ball and laid it off to Ben Gannon-Doak who swung it towards the near post, and while Haiti cut that out, McGinn was waiting on the edge of the box to fire home the rebound with the aid of a deflection.

After the hydration break Haiti found a bit more space creating several half chances. Ruben Providence came closest for the Concacaf nation, cutting in from the wing and whipping a low shot which Angus Gunn couldn't hold on to leading to a frenetic penalty-box scramble.

The second half was equally energetic but produced few clear-cut chances. McGinn could have added a second to his tally after finding himself in space in the Haitian penalty area, but the Aston Villa man fired wide under pressure from Ricardo Ade.

Moments later Providence almost created a goal from nothing for Haiti. The winger sent a low cross through the penalty area but Wilson Isidor was unable to connect at the far post.

Haiti had one more chance to level the score late in the game. Frantdzy Pierrot rose above the Scottish defenders to attack a cross whipped in from the right wing. Pierrot, who had been a handful for the Scots all game, made excellent contact but the ball went just wide of the far post.

Derrick Etienne

Haiti • #7 • LW
Etienne Q&A with FIFA

Etienne Q&A with FIFA

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Honestly, I still haven't been able to put it into words. For me, it's a wild range of emotions - pride, happiness. joy... Because of what Haiti has been going through, this is a lifelong dream to qualify for the World Cup. Joy and pride are the biggest emotions.
Derrick Etienne

Derrick Etienne

Haiti LW

Joe Bell

New Zealand • #8 • CM
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Standings

Group C
 P W D L GF GA GD TCS Pts  
  1
Brazil
 3 2 1 0 7 1 6 -5 7  
  2
Morocco
 3 2 1 0 6 3 3 -1 7  
  3
Scotland
 3 1 0 2 1 4 -3 -5 3  
  4
Haiti
 3 0 0 3 2 8 -6 -7 0  

 

Group G
 P W D L GF GA GD TCS Pts  
  1
Belgium
 3 1 2 0 6 2 4 -7 5  
  2
Egypt
 3 1 2 0 5 3 2 -6 5  
  3
IR Iran
 3 0 3 0 3 3 0 -6 3  
  4
New Zealand
 3 0 1 2 4 10 -6 -4 1  
Harkes-USA

Virginia World Cup History

Player Nation Years Caps Goals
Jeff Agoos United States 1998, 2002 3 0
John Harkes United States 1990, 1994 6 0
Tony Meola United States 1990, 1994, 2002 7 0
Ben Olsen United States 2006 1 0
Claudio Reyna United States 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006 10 0

UVA Full USMNT History