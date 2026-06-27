June 27, 2026 • New Zealand 1-5 Belgium
New Zealand goal: Just (84)
Belgium goals: Trossard (28, 50), De Bruyne (66), Lukaku (86), Saelemaekers (90+4)
A last-gasp header from substitute Romelu Lukaku secured Belgium top spot on a rollercoaster day of action in Group G at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, with New Zealand being eliminated in the process.
Belgium dominated proceedings from the first whistle at BC Place Vancouver, and Leandro Trossard opened the scoring in the 28th minute when he nudged home from inside the six-yard box after New Zealand had failed to deal with an in-swinging corner from the left.
The Red Devils remained in control in the second half and Trossard doubled their lead five minutes after the restart, lashing in a rebound after his first effort had been blocked.
Kevin De Bruyne then swept in a sweet low strike from outside the area in the 66th minute, making him the oldest player to score for Belgium at the FIFA World Cup aged 34 years and 363 days.
New Zealand pulled one back courtesy of a fine strike from Elijah Just with six minutes remaining, but two minutes after that Lukaku pounced to lift his side to the top of Group G on goal difference before Alexis Saelemaekers added a fifth in the fourth minute of time added on.
Belgium will now meet the third-placed team from Group A, E, H, I or J in the Round of 32 in Seattle on 1 July.
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