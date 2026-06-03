Dylan Dietrich Named Academic All-America Team Member of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia junior Dylan Dietrich has been named the CSC Academic All-America NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Team Member of the Year, College Sports Communicators announced Wednesday (June 3).

Dietrich is the first UVA tennis player to be so honored. This is the seventh time that a Cavalier has earned the top honor in any sport, joining swimmer Claire Curzan as the second of the year.

Dietrich is a data science major with a 3.88 grade-point average. The reigning ACC Player of the Year and NCAA Championships Tournament MVP, Dietrich finished the season with a 29-4 record, including a dominant 24-1 mark on the top court in dual match play. He owns the No. 1 spot in the ITA singles rankings, where he has remained since April 7, with wins in his final 17 completed matches. He capped his season with a thrilling 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-4 win over Texas' third-ranked Sebastian Gorzny to clinch Virginia's seventh team NCAA title.

With partner Måns Dahlberg, Dietrich was crowned 2025 NCAA Doubles Champion in the fall. He earned ITA Doubles All-America honors, his first time earning the accolade, along with his third consecutive ITA Singles All-America honor.

Dietrich is the sixth player in program history to be named a First-Team Academic All-American.