Mike Parme Named Director of Analytics for Virginia Men’s Basketball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom announced the addition of Mike Parme as director of analytics on Wednesday (June 3).

Parme (pronounced PAR-me) replaces Matt Hart, who was promoted to general manager/director of player development.

Parme was VCU’s director of analytics in 2025-26 after serving as a graduate assistant under Odom in 2024-25 while pursuing his master’s degree through the Center for Sport Leadership.

“Mike is an outstanding addition to our staff,” Odom said. “His passion, work ethic and attention to detail, combined with his familiarity with our staff make him an ideal fit. We are excited to welcome him as our new director of analytics.”

A native of Annapolis, Maryland, Parme attended Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, New York, where he majored in economics and played four years of collegiate basketball. A two-year team captain for the Raptors, Parme was recognized for his leadership, academic success and dedication to the program.

“I am super grateful to Coach Odom for this incredible opportunity to join the Virginia men’s basketball program,” Parme said. “I couldn’t be more excited to help push the tradition of excellence forward in Charlottesville. Go Hoos!”



During his time at Bard, Parme earned multiple honors, including the NABC Honors Court, Liberty League All-Academic Team and the Bard Athletic Award for Men’s Basketball.



