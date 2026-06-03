Virginia Football Season Opener Relocated to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Following extensive review with operational partners and international stakeholders, the 2026 NC State at Virginia football game, originally scheduled to be played in Brazil, will be relocated to Charlottesville, Virginia, for this conference matchup.

This change follows communication Athlete Advantage, which informed the ACC and participating schools that the event could not be conducted.

Originally scheduled to be played in Week 0, the ACC, NC State and Virginia are working with the NCAA and ESPN to confirm the game will remain on the originally scheduled date of Saturday, August 29.

Fans who purchased tickets or travel packages for the event through the official College Football Brasil website will receive refunds. Refund administration is being coordinated through applicable ticketing, payment processing, and event partners.

Further details on tickets for the game at Scott Stadium will be forthcoming.