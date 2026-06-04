Justin Speros Elevated to Virginia Football General Manager

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia director of athletics Carla Williams and Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott announced on Wednesday (June 3) that Justin Speros has been promoted to the football program’s general manager. Speros had previously served as the chief of staff/assistant general manager.

Speros enters his fifth season with the program and came to Charlottesville in 2022 as the director of scouting on Elliott’s original staff. He was quickly elevated to director of recruiting in the fall of 2022. Over the course of the next three seasons, his responsibilities included all elements of roster management, high school & transfer evaluations, supervision over all on-campus recruiting visits, the program’s liaison to professional football and oversight of the player personnel department. As part of the program’s establishment of a front office, he was named the assistant general manager in July of 2025 and added chief of staff to his title prior to the 2025 season.

“Justin has been involved in every aspect of our player evaluation and acquisition process since we’ve been here and knows our organization inside and out,” said Elliott. “He’s been an integral part of our roster building process from the beginning. I’m excited to see him grow and develop into this new role and have complete confidence he can help us get to where we need to go.”

In a corresponding move, Cory Martin will assume the title of assistant general manager and director of player personnel.

“I am incredibly grateful to Dr. Williams and Coach Elliott for this opportunity to serve as general manager,” Speros said. “Their collective vision and leadership have transformed the landscape of Virginia football, and I am excited to contribute to its continued success while supporting our student-athletes, coaches and staff. Charlottesville has truly become home for me and my wife, Kaycie, and it is simply a tremendous honor to represent the V-Sabre. The University of Virginia will continue to get my all.”

Prior to Virginia, Speros served as the director of scouting at South Florida for two years and held the same title at Western Carolina in 2019. With the Catamounts, he also took on quality control, served as the team’s video coordinator and professional football liaison.

A native of Great Falls, Va., Speros attended Langley High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Clemson in December of 2017. At Clemson, he worked as an undergraduate assistant for Elliott. Following his graduation from Clemson, he remained with the Tigers’ football program as a recruiting assistant for 13 months, primarily assisting the offensive coaching staff with recruiting.

Speros also had stints in professional football, interning with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars prior to entering the college ranks full-time.