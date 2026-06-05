CRCA Announces All-Americans and Scholar-Athletes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Five Virginia rowers earned 2026 NCAA Division I Collegiate Racing Coaches Association/Pocock All-America honors and 10 rowers earned CRCA Scholar-Athlete awards, announced Friday (June 5).

Elsa Hartman, Paula Lutz and Skylar Morrison earned All-America first-team honors, while Flynn Greene and coxswain Brie Joe were named to the second team.

Dylan Bentley, Samara Coakley, Savannah Fox, Skylar Gash, Lila Henn, Ashlyn McGinn, Ayla O’Neill, Hartman, Lutz and Morrison earned CRCA Scholar-Athlete awards.

All 12 honorees helped the Cavaliers to fourth-place finish at the NCAA Championship and runner-up showing at the ACC Championship.

Hartman, Lutz, Morrison, Greene, Henn and Joe were part of UVA’s Varsity Eight that placed fourth at the NCAA Championship and second at the ACC Championship.

McGinn, Fox and O’Neill were part of UVA’s Second Varsity Eight that placed third at the NCAA Championship and second at the ACC Championship.

Bentley, Coakley and Gash were part of the Cavaliers’ Varsity Four that placed sixth at the NCAA Championship.

To meet the criteria for CRCA All-America selection, a student-athlete must meet all eligibility rules as defined by her institution while having rowed in at least 75 percent of the season's races in the varsity boat. Boat performance, nomination rank, coach's comments, individual achievements and 2,000-meter erg scores are also considered.

The CRCA Scholar-Athlete Award recognizes collegiate rowers who demonstrate a strong commitment to success in the classroom and on the water. Nominees must meet all institutional and conference eligibility rules, be in their second, third, fourth or fifth year of eligibility and hold a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher through the end of the fall semester/winter quarter. In addition, all honorees must have rowed in at least 75% of the team's spring races in an NCAA or IRA (lightweight) eligible boat and competed in an NCAA boat at their Conference Championship or National Championship,