Hardin’s Contract Extended Through 2029 Season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia announced a contract extension for softball head coach Joanna Hardin on Friday (June 5), locking her in to lead the program through June of 2029.



Hardin led the Cavaliers to a 40-15 record in 2026, taking Virginia to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season as the Hoos advanced to the Regional final against Tennessee in Knoxville. Virginia hit the 40-win mark for the first time since 2002 and continues an upward trajectory for the program under Hardin.



Virginia has played in a regional final two of the last three seasons. With the selection of Macee Eaton to All-America honors in 2026, the Cavaliers have had a player named to an All-America team in back-to-back seasons. Jade Hylton earned All-America honors in 2025 under Hardin’s tutelage.



The Cavaliers have had 10 All-ACC honorees and 13 NFCA All-Region selections over the past four seasons in addition to the two All-America selections.



FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“I’m incredibly grateful to Carla Williams, President Beardsley and the University of Virginia for the privilege of leading the softball program. It’s truly a gift that our staff can continue to build on the momentum of the last three seasons, recruiting talented women of high character that value the Virginia degree and want to compete for a national championship. Our athletes, support staff, fans, donors and families make Virginia such a wonderful place to work. The people really do make the place and in Charlottesville you can really have it all.



“Our vision for UVA softball is to compete for an NCAA Championship while remaining authentic to our core values and mission. We continue to raise the bar each season, and continue to add to our accomplishments and build on our successes. I consider it a pure joy and a blessing to pursue excellence in all facets at UVA – on the field, in the classroom and in the community.”



FROM ATHLETICS DIRECTOR CARLA WILLIAMS

“We are fortunate to have Joanna Hardin leading our softball program. She has a clear vision for where she wants Virginia softball to be and has continued to push our program toward those goals each season. She understands the landscape of college softball and how Virginia can successfully establish its place nationally as collegiate athletics continues to evolve.”



