Virginia Hosts Kentucky in 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia will host Kentucky in the fourth SEC/ACC Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Times and television designations for the Challenge are to be determined. The games will be featured on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network, and will stream live on the ESPN App via an applicable subscription.

All 16 SEC teams and 16 of the 18 ACC teams will participate in the 2026 Challenge. California and SMU will not play in the 2026 event.

Virginia meets Kentucky for the first time since defeating the Wildcats 75-61 in the Maui Invitational on Nov. 26, 2002. UVA is 3-6 all-time against Kentucky in a series that dates back to 1914. The Cavaliers, who are 2-2 against the Wildcats at home, will meet Kentucky in Charlottesville for the first time since 1965. That matchup was the first game played at UVA's University Hall.

The Cavaliers are 2-1 all-time in the Challenge, posting a 59-47 win over Texas A&M in 2023, 87-69 loss at eventual national champion Florida in 2024 and 88-69 win at Texas in 2025.

Virginia men's basketball fans interested in season tickets can place a deposit for $25 by clicking here. VAF donorship status of at least $25 is required to enroll. Single-game, groups, and mini-plan ticket information will be available later this fall at uvatix.com.

2026 SEC/ACC Challenge Matchups

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Auburn at Clemson

Duke at Florida

Boston College at Georgia

Texas at Louisville

Wake Forest at LSU

Pittsburgh at Missouri

South Carolina at NC State

Arkansas at North Carolina

Syracuse at Oklahoma

Florida State at Tennessee

Ole Miss at Virginia Tech

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Alabama at Miami

Georgia Tech at Mississippi State

Vanderbilt at Notre Dame

Stanford at Texas A&M

Kentucky at Virginia