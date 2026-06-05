Virginia Travels to Mississippi State in Fourth Annual SEC/ACC Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia will travel to Mississippi State on Dec. 3 (Thursday) in the fourth edition of the SEC/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge, ESPN announced Friday (June 5).

Start times and broadcast designations will be released at a later date.

This will mark the fourth meeting between the Cavaliers and Bulldogs and will mark Virginia’s second road meeting with Mississippi State. UVA is 0-3 in the all-time series with the Bulldogs.

The creation of the SEC/ACC Challenge in 2023 marked the end of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which ESPN established with the two conferences in 1999 for men’s basketball as a first-of-its-kind event. It expanded to include women’s matchups in 2007. SEC women’s basketball conducted a challenge with the Big 12 from 2014 to 2021.

Virginia enters the 2026-27 season coming off the program’s first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2000 while becoming the first-ever team to appear in a regional semifinal after playing in the First Four. All-ACC senior point guard, Kymora Johnson, returns for the 2026-27 season after a campaign in which she set the program’s single game, single game and career three-point records while climbing to fifth in career assists and ninth in career points at UVA.

Last season, the Bulldogs went 18-13 overall with a 5-11 mark in conference play, good for 12th in the SEC standings.

2026 SEC/ACC Challenge

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Louisville at Texas

Miami at Florida

North Carolina vs LSU

NC State at Ole Miss

SMU vs Georgia

Stanford at Auburn

Thursday, Dec. 3

Cal vs Texas A&M

Clemson at Kentucky

Duke vs South Carolina

Florida State vs Missouri

Georgia Tech at Alabama

Notre Dame at Vanderbilt

Syracuse vs Oklahoma

Virginia at Mississippi State

Virginia Tech vs Tennessee

Wake Forest at Arkansas