Dylan Dietrich To Make ATP Debut at Swiss Open

GSTAAD, Switzerland – Virginia men's tennis senior Dylan Dietrich advanced through qualifying to earn a spot in the main draw of the EFG Swiss Open, being held July 13-19 in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Dietrich, a native of Zurich, Switzerland, earned a wildcard entry into the qualifying singles draw. He opened play by facing the No. 1 seed in the draw, Otto Virtanen. Dietrich topped the world's No. 140 player 6-4, 7-6 (4) to advance to the qualifying final. Dietrich won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 against No. 292 Thiago Monteiro to book a spot in the main draw.

Dietrich will face wild card Jerome Kym in the first round of the main draw. Kym, who is also a Swiss native, is ranked No. 196.

Dietrich has moved up to No. 694 in the most recent ATP world rankings.

This will be Dietrich's ATP Tour debut.