Gracia, Becker Selected on Day One of MLB DraftGracia, Becker Selected on Day One of MLB Draft

Gracia, Becker Selected on Day One of MLB Draft

Gracia and Becker go off the board during day one of MLB Draft.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Virginia juniors AJ Gracia and Eric Becker were both selected on the first day of the 2026 MLB Draft. Gracia, an outfielder, was picked ninth overall by the Atlanta Braves in the first round while Becker was taken 58th overall by the Cincinnati Reds in the second round.

 

Gracia is the 17th Cavalier to be selected in the first round all-time and the first to go in the top 10 since Pavin Smith and Adam Haseley went eighth and ninth overall in 2017.

The three-time All-American, Gracia batted .354 (75-for-212) with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs during his only season on Grounds. The junior led the Cavaliers in batting average, slugging percentage (.632), on-base percentage (.489) and runs (64). The outfielder also paced the UVA offense with a team-best 24 multi-hit games and 18 multi-run contests. To go along with his All-American accolades, Gracia earned second team All-ACC honors and was a member of the 2025 USA Baseball National Collegiate Team.

 

A three-year starter for Virginia, Becker will leave Grounds owning a career batting average of .348 (177-for-508) with 24 home runs, 46 doubles and 140 RBIs in 141 games played. The shortstop was hit by 40 pitches over the course of his career, which is the second-most in program history. He was also named to the third-team All-ACC twice and was a member of the 2025 USA Baseball National Collegiate Team.

 

The MLB Draft concludes on Sunday (July 12) with rounds 5-20. The remaining portion of the draft will be broadcast on MLB.com with coverage starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

 

2026 UVA MLB Draft Picks

AJ Gracia (Atlanta Braves) – Round 1 (Ninth Overall)

Eric Becker (Cincinnati Reds) – Round 2 (58th Overall)