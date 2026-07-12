Gracia, Becker Selected on Day One of MLB Draft

The three-time All-American, Gracia batted .354 (75-for-212) with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs during his only season on Grounds. The junior led the Cavaliers in batting average, slugging percentage (.632), on-base percentage (.489) and runs (64). The outfielder also paced the UVA offense with a team-best 24 multi-hit games and 18 multi-run contests. To go along with his All-American accolades, Gracia earned second team All-ACC honors and was a member of the 2025 USA Baseball National Collegiate Team.

A three-year starter for Virginia, Becker will leave Grounds owning a career batting average of .348 (177-for-508) with 24 home runs, 46 doubles and 140 RBIs in 141 games played. The shortstop was hit by 40 pitches over the course of his career, which is the second-most in program history. He was also named to the third-team All-ACC twice and was a member of the 2025 USA Baseball National Collegiate Team.

The MLB Draft concludes on Sunday (July 12) with rounds 5-20. The remaining portion of the draft will be broadcast on MLB.com with coverage starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

2026 UVA MLB Draft Picks

AJ Gracia (Atlanta Braves) – Round 1 (Ninth Overall)

Eric Becker (Cincinnati Reds) – Round 2 (58th Overall)