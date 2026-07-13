Keegan Rice Makes Doubles and Singles Finals in Laval

LAVAL, Canada – Virginia men's tennis rising junior Keegan Rice finished as the runner-up in both the doubles and singles draws at the ITF World Tennis Tour M25 tournament held in Laval, Canada.

Rice topped the No. 1 seed in both draws on his way to the finals. In singles, he logged a straight-set win against top-seeded Liam Draxl in the quarterfinals. Draxl is ranked No. 158 in the world. Rice also recorded wins against 5-seed Dan Martin, and recent Arizona graduate Jay Friend who was ranked No. 3 in the final ITA singles rankings of the season.

Rice faced Kenta Miyoshi of Japan, a recent Illinois grad and the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year, in the final. Rice, hampered by cramps in the final set, fell 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

In doubles, Rice partnered with TCU rising senior Duncan Chan. Rice and Chan defeated the No. 1 seeds, fellow Canadians Benjamin Thomas George and Jared Horwood in the semis before being edged 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 10-4 in the final by Friend and Alexander Rozin.

Rice and Chan won an ITF WTT doubles title in 2022 at an M25 tournament in Saint-Augustin.

This was the first time Rice had played a singles final in a World Tennis Tour match. He made the singles quarterfinals in Laval last year.