Cavaliers Earn ITA Team Award for Eighth-Straight Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Eight Virginia women's tennis players were named 2026 ITA Scholar Athletes in honors announced Monday, July 13, by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Melodie Collard, Martina Genis Salas, Isabelle Lacy, Meggie Navarro, Blanca Pico Navarro, Katie Rolls, Annabelle Xu and Vivian Yang earned the distinction.

Additionally, the Cavaliers earned the All-Academic Team award for posting a team GPA of 3.20 or higher. This is the eighth consecutive year that Virginia has earned the team award.

To earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must meet the following criteria: be a varsity letter winner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters.