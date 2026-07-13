Swedick, MacCleery Named to WGCA All-American Scholar Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) announced Monday (July 13) its 2026 All-American Scholar Team. Two Cavaliers were named to the team including Kennedy Swedick and Elsie MacCleery.

Swedick posted a scoring average of 73.57 over 35 rounds as a sophomore with four top-10 finishes, two rounds in the sixties and a combined 13 rounds of par or better. In her freshman season, MacCleery posted a scoring average of 73.91 with one top-10 finish, and two rounds in the sixties.

To be selected to the All-American Scholar Team, a student-athlete must have an overall cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher, be an amateur on the team’s roster through the conclusion of the team’s season and have played in 50 percent of the team’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year nominated through the team’s conference championship.