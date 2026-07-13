Virginia Announces 2026 Cross Country Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s director of cross country, Vin Lananna, announced the program’s 2026 schedule today (July X). The Cavaliers are set to compete at home twice this season including the Virginia Invitational and Panorama Farms Invitational.
The Cavaliers enter the 2026 season after a successful 2025 season where the men’s team won the ACC Cross Country Championships led by Gary Martin's runner-up performance. The Cavalier men went on to record the highest team finish (7th) since 1984 and the highest individual male finisher in program history as Martin finished seventh and earned his second consecutive cross country All-America honors. Both teams qualified for the NCAA Cross Country Championships for the fourth consecutive year.
2026 Virginia Cross Country Schedule
|Date
|Meet
|Location
|Sept. 11
|Virginia Invitational
|Charlottesville, Va.
|Sept. 25
|Sean Earl Lakefront Invitational
|Chicago, Ill.
|Oct. 2
|Paul Short Run
|Bethlehem, Pa.
|Oct. 16
|Panorama Farms Invitational
|Charlottesville, Va.
|Oct. 30
|ACC Cross Country Championships
|Blacksburg, Va.
|Nov. 13
|NCAA Southeast Regional Championships
|Spartanburg, S.C.
|Nov. 21
|NCAA Cross Country Championships
|Terre Haute, Ind.