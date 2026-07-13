Virginia Announces 2026 Cross Country Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s director of cross country, Vin Lananna, announced the program’s 2026 schedule today (July X). The Cavaliers are set to compete at home twice this season including the Virginia Invitational and Panorama Farms Invitational.



The Cavaliers enter the 2026 season after a successful 2025 season where the men’s team won the ACC Cross Country Championships led by Gary Martin's runner-up performance. The Cavalier men went on to record the highest team finish (7th) since 1984 and the highest individual male finisher in program history as Martin finished seventh and earned his second consecutive cross country All-America honors. Both teams qualified for the NCAA Cross Country Championships for the fourth consecutive year.

The Cavaliers will open their season at home with the Virginia Invitational on Friday, September 11, before traveling to Chicago, Ill. to compete at the Sean Earl Lakefront Invitational (Sept. 25) and Bethlehem, Pa. for the Paul Short Run (Oct. 2). Virginia will host the second meet of two at Panorama Farms with the Panorama Farms Invitational (Oct. 16). The postseason will see the team travel to Blacksburg, Va. for the ACC Cross Country Championships (Oct. 30) before traveling to Spartanburg, S.C. for NCAA Southeast Regional (Nov. 13). The season will culminate with the NCAA Cross Country Championships (Nov. 21) in Terre Haute, Ind.