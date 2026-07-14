Dylan Dietrich Makes ATP Debut at Swiss Open

GSTAAD, Switzerland – Virginia men's tennis senior Dylan Dietrich is competing in the singles and doubles main draws of the EFG Swiss Open, being held July 13-19 in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Dietrich has advanced to the second round in doubles.

Dietrich, a native of Zurich, Switzerland, earned a wildcard entry into the qualifying singles draw. He opened play by facing the No. 1 seed in the draw, Otto Virtanen. Dietrich topped the world's No. 140 player 6-4, 7-6 (4) to advance to the qualifying final. Dietrich won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 against No. 292 Thiago Monteiro to book a spot in the main draw.

Dietrich faced wild card Jerome Kym in the first round of the main draw. Kym, who is also a Swiss native and ranked No. 196 in the world, edged Dietrich 7-6 (3), 2-6, 7-6 (5).

Dietrich was awarded a wildcard into the doubles draw. He and partner Dominic Stricker, a fellow Swiss player, faced the No. 4 seed Petr Nouza and Neil Oberleitner in the opening round. Dietrich and Stricker took the opening set 6-3 and then won the second in a tiebreaker 7-4 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Dietrich is ranked No. 618 in the most recent ATP singles world rankings.

This is Dietrich's ATP Tour debut.