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Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Dylan Dietrich Makes ATP Debut at Swiss Open

Dylan Dietrich has moved on to the second round of doubles after making his ATP debut playing in both singles and doubles main draws.

GSTAAD, Switzerland –  Virginia men's tennis senior Dylan Dietrich is competing in the singles and doubles main draws of the EFG Swiss Open, being held July 13-19 in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Dietrich has advanced to the second round in doubles.

Dietrich, a native of Zurich, Switzerland, earned a wildcard entry into the qualifying singles draw. He opened play by facing the No. 1 seed in the draw, Otto Virtanen. Dietrich topped the world's No. 140 player 6-4, 7-6 (4) to advance to the qualifying final. Dietrich won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 against No. 292 Thiago Monteiro to book a spot in the main draw. 

Dietrich faced wild card Jerome Kym in the first round of the main draw. Kym, who is also a Swiss native and ranked No. 196 in the world, edged Dietrich 7-6 (3), 2-6, 7-6 (5).

Dietrich was awarded a wildcard into the doubles draw. He and partner Dominic Stricker, a fellow Swiss player, faced the No. 4 seed Petr Nouza and Neil Oberleitner in the opening round. Dietrich and Stricker took the opening set 6-3 and then won the second in a tiebreaker 7-4 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Dietrich is ranked No. 618 in the most recent ATP singles world rankings. 

This is Dietrich's ATP Tour debut.

 