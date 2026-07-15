Virginia Announces 2026 Field Hockey Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia field hockey team announced its 2026 schedule on Wednesday (July 15).

The slate features 14 regular-season games, including six home contests and three scrimmages, one of which will be held at home.

Virginia’s home slate begins on Friday, August 28, when the Cavaliers travel to State College, Pa. to take on Penn State. Other non-conference home contests include Rutgers (Sept. 4), Ohio State (Sept. 6), Liberty (Sept. 11), James Madison (Sept. 13), and Monmouth (Oct. 19).

ACC opponents Duke (Sept. 18), North Caroline (Sept. 20), Syracuse (Sept. 25), Stanford (Oct. 2), California (Oct. 4), Boston College (Oct. 9), Wake Forest (Oct. 16), and Louisville (Oct. 23).

The road slate is highlighted by the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, with the Cavaliers facing Ohio State and Rutgers in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 4-6.

Broadcast selections, including games appearing on the ACC Network, will be released and posted to VirginiaSports.com. Cavalier games including North Carolina (Oct.4), Boston College (Oct. 9) and Wake Forstest (Oct. 16) will be featured on ACC Network this season. The game against Syracuse (Sept. 25) will serve as the Hoos Alumni Reunion weekend.

Admission is free for all regular-season home matches.