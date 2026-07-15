Field HockeyField Hockey
Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Virginia Announces 2026 Field Hockey Schedule

The Cavaliers open the 2026 season on Friday, August 28 at Penn State.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia field hockey team announced its 2026 schedule on Wednesday (July 15).

The slate features 14 regular-season games, including six home contests and three scrimmages, one of which will be held at home.

Virginia’s home slate begins on Friday, August 28, when the Cavaliers travel to State College, Pa. to take on Penn State. Other non-conference home contests include Rutgers (Sept. 4), Ohio State (Sept. 6), Liberty (Sept. 11), James Madison (Sept. 13), and Monmouth (Oct. 19).

ACC opponents Duke (Sept. 18), North Caroline (Sept. 20), Syracuse (Sept. 25), Stanford (Oct. 2), California (Oct. 4), Boston College (Oct. 9), Wake Forest (Oct. 16), and Louisville (Oct. 23).

The road slate is highlighted by the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, with the Cavaliers facing Ohio State and Rutgers in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 4-6.

Broadcast selections, including games appearing on the ACC Network, will be released and posted to VirginiaSports.com. Cavalier games including North Carolina (Oct.4), Boston College (Oct. 9) and Wake Forstest (Oct. 16) will be featured on ACC Network this season. The game against Syracuse (Sept. 25) will serve as the Hoos Alumni Reunion weekend. 

Admission is free for all regular-season home matches.

EXHIBITIONS    
Thursday August 13 at American 1 pm
Monday August 17 at Liberty 3 pm
Thursday August 20 ODU 2 pm
REGULAR SEASON    
Friday August 28 at Penn State  4 pm
       
BIG TEN/ ACC Challenge, New Brunswick, N.J.
Friday September 4 vs Rutgers 2 pm
Sunday September 6 vs Ohio State 11 am
       
Friday September 11 at Liberty 5 pm
Sunday September 13 JAMES MADISON 1 pm
Friday September 18 at Duke* TBA
Sunday September 20 at North Carolina* 12 pm
Friday September 25 SYRACUSE* TBA
Friday October 2 STANFORD* TBA
Friday October 4 CALIFORNIA* 12 pm
Friday October 9 at Boston College* 6 pm
Friday October 16 at Wake Forest* 6pm
Monday October 19 MONMOUTH TBA
Friday  October 23 LOUISVILLE* 3 pm

 