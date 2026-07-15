Men’s Basketball Earns NABC Academic Excellence Award and Three Cavaliers Named to Honors Court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced Wednesday (July 15) that Virginia earned a Team Academic Excellence Award and three Cavaliers were named to the Honors Court.

The NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards recognize men’s basketball programs that completed the 2025-26 academic year with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The NABC Honors Court, meanwhile, includes junior, senior and graduate student men’s basketball players who finished the 2025-26 year with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.

UVA’s Dallin Hall (intercollegiate athletics administration), Carter Lang (economics) and Devin Tillis (intercollegiate athletics administration) were named to the NABC Honors Court.

“College basketball student-athletes do incredible things on the court, but their achievements in the classroom are equally worthy of celebration,” said NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson. “Education is one of the NABC’s core values, and the hundreds of programs and thousands of athletes represented on these awards reinforce the commitment to academic success that exists across all levels of our sport.”

Over 2,300 players earned spots on the NABC Honors Court and over 400 programs received NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards for 2025-26.