Keegan Rice Advances to First Career ATP Challenger Semifinal

VANCOUVER, Canada – Virginia men's tennis junior Keegan Rice advanced to his first career ATP Challenger Tour semifinal at the Odlum Brown VanOpen, being held July 27-Aug. 2 in West Vancouver, Canada.

Rice, a native of Regina, Canada, was granted a wildcard entry into the singles main draw. He opened the tournament with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win against the No. 4 seed, No. 129 Pablo Llamas Ruiz. He topped No. 205 Harry Wendelken 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 in the Round of 16 before defeating o. 326 Daniel Milavsky 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) to advance to the semifinals. Rice fell 6-3, 6-2 against the 8 seed, No. 189 Mark Lajal, in the semifinals.

This is the third-straight ATP Challenger that Rice has played in. He made the Round of 16 in two 75-level Challengers in Granby and Winnipeg. The Odlum Brown VanOpen is a level 125 Challenger.

Rice was No. 831 in the ATP Rankings, moving up to No. 569 in the live rankings.