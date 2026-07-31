Keegan Rice Advances to First Career ATP Challenger SemifinalKeegan Rice Advances to First Career ATP Challenger Semifinal

Keegan Rice Advances to First Career ATP Challenger Semifinal

Keegan Rice advanced to the singles semifinals at the Odlum Brown VanOpen in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Canada –  Virginia men's tennis junior Keegan Rice advanced to his first career ATP Challenger Tour semifinal at the Odlum Brown VanOpen, being held July 27-Aug. 2 in West Vancouver, Canada.

Rice, a native of Regina, Canada, was granted a wildcard entry into the singles main draw. He opened the tournament with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win against the No. 4 seed, No. 129 Pablo Llamas Ruiz. He topped No. 205 Harry Wendelken 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 in the Round of 16 before defeating o. 326 Daniel Milavsky 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) to advance to the semifinals. Rice fell 6-3, 6-2 against the 8 seed, No. 189 Mark Lajal, in the semifinals.

This is the third-straight ATP Challenger that Rice has played in. He made the Round of 16 in two 75-level Challengers in Granby and Winnipeg. The Odlum Brown VanOpen is a level 125 Challenger.

Rice was No. 831 in the ATP Rankings, moving up to No. 569 in the live rankings.