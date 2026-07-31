Trevor Dunbar Named Interim Head Coach of UVA Track & Field and Cross Country Programs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Trevor Dunbar has been named interim head coach of the Virginia track and field and cross country programs, Director of Athletics Carla Williams announced Friday (July 31). Dunbar replaces legendary head coach Vin Lananna, who resigned after being named Chief Executive Officer of the USA Track and Field Foundation.

“As Associate Head Coach, Trevor is perfectly positioned to serve as interim head coach and we’re excited to see him step into this role,” Williams said. “He has been an important part of the program’s success and his expertise will be vital during this period of transition.”

Dunbar joined UVA’s coaching staff as an assistant coach for distance runners in 2021 before his promotion to associate head coach in September of 2025. He helped guide the Cavaliers to three ACC outdoor championships (2024 and 2026 men’s titles and 2025 women’s title) and one ACC men’s cross country championship in 2025.

“I am extremely grateful for the incredible leadership of President Scott Beardsley and Director of Athletics Carla Williams in trusting me with the opportunity to lead this program,” Dunbar said. “I would also like to thank Vin Lananna for the mentorship he has provided to me throughout my career, and I’m looking forward to his continued guidance. He has prepared me over the past five years to carry the baton into this next chapter. I am excited to continue building positive relationships with our student-athletes, our staff and the Charlottesville community. We will be relentless in our pursuit of championship titles and an enriching student-athlete experience.”

Since his arrival on Grounds, Dunbar has assisted the Cavalier men’s distance runners to 68 All-ACC honors, 29 All-America performances and Gary Martin’s record-setting 2024 ACC Cross Country individual title. Dunbar was part of the Virginia men’s historic 2024 outdoor season culminating in the first men’s ACC Outdoor Championship team title outright in program history, scoring a total of 107 points, following that with a second title in three years at this year’s championship. In October of 2025, he helped coach the men’s cross country team to its first ACC Cross Country title in nearly two decades.

Dunbar spent the 2020 season as an assistant coach at California, where he coached the Golden Bears’ distance competitors. Prior to Cal, Dunbar worked two seasons at Florida State as an operations assistant with the distance program.

Dunbar’s coaching resume includes a year of experience as a volunteer assistant at Boston University in 2018-19. He previously served as a volunteer coach at his alma mater Oregon from 2014-16, working with his collegiate head coach, Lananna.

A native of Kodiak, Alaska, Dunbar spent his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Portland before transferring to Oregon. He was an eight-time USTFCCCA All-American, helping the Ducks to win both the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field titles in 2014, with collegiate-bests of 3:38.38 in the 1,500-meters, 7:51.55 in the 3,000-meters, 13:26.90 in the 5,000-meters and 28:52.39 in the 10,000-meters.

As a professional runner, Dunbar first ran representing Nike Inc. (2014-17) before moving to the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) in 2018, competing in both national and international competitions. Dunbar has represented Team USA both in cross country and on the track.

Dunbar takes over from Lananna, who has served as Virginia’s Director of Track and Field and Cross Country and an associate athletics director for administration since September of 2019. During his tenure, he was named the ACC Outdoor Coach of the Year three times and the USTFCCA Southeast Region Coach of the Year twice. He received the 2025 USATF Legend Coach Award and was presented the annual USA Track and Field Robert Giegengack Award that same year.

Lananna was inducted into the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2012.

In his seven seasons at Virginia, Lananna’s teams won three ACC outdoor track and field championships and the 2025 ACC Men’s Cross Country title with 49 individual All-Americans, three individual NCAA champions and 33 individual ACC Champions.

“I have been very fortunate throughout my career to work alongside visionary leaders, outstanding coaches, and remarkable student-athletes,” Lananna said. “My seven years at Virginia under Carla Williams’ leadership have been especially rewarding as we have built a championship track and field program at this exceptional academic institution. Associate Head Coach Trevor Dunbar has been an integral part of the success of our outstanding student-athletes across all events. I am proud to hand the baton to this very passionate and capable leader.”

The Virginia Department of Athletics will conduct a national search for the program’s next head coach.